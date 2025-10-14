OJ Twins and Zumnann Lead as Jägermeister Introduces Feierstarter campaign in Nigeria

In the heart of Nigeria’s nightlife, a new movement is reshaping how young adults experience and create culture after dark. Jägermeister’s Feierstarter campaign is at the center of this shift, a platform that celebrates individuals who bring energy, creativity, and connection to their communities.

The Feierstarter campaign is a bold initiative designed to empower the next generation of young culture-shapers and community leaders. Through this platform, collaborators are supported to nurture their creativity, influence, and ability to bring people together. These Feierstarter are already recognized for organizing events and mobilizing peers, and with the backing of Jägermeister, they are taking the lead in igniting nightlife culture and driving authentic connections across cities.

The campaign officially kicked off in Lagos with the OJ Twins, the first Feierstarter collaborators. Known for transforming gatherings into full-scale experiences, they hosted Meisters of the Grill x Heat Wave Fest at Amore Gardens, a 12-hour fusion of food, fire, and music that kept Lagos city girlies and men on their feet from afternoon till dawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests arrived on a red carpet that doubled as a photo runway. Then the spectacle kicked in, from fire dancers and acrobats to a stacked DJ lineup that kept the crowd on their feet. When night fell, the tempo shifted, live sets from Perliks, Yiizi & Tmzy, Gimba, and the Activboizz takeover had the audience screaming back every hook. With MC Sul, Ebuka, and MC Strings hyping alongside Xavier, the energy never dipped.

True to Lagos style, the night came with its own twist. A suspended swing contest where attendees competed for a ₦100,000 prize. Unexpected and playful, it had the crowd cheering and rooting for their favorites until the very end

ADVERTISEMENT

Next stop was Abuja, under Zumnann’s lead, Meisters After Dark took over Monoliza Hall with a lineup that pushed the energy into overdrive. The crowd was heavier, the sound louder, the atmosphere electric. Traditional drummers and cultural dancers brought roots and rhythm, while acrobatic performers turned the stage into a spectacle. DJs like Makaveli, Slimzy Ace, Dot, DCon, and others lit up the decks. If Lagos sparked the fire, Abuja turned it into a blaze, showing just how diverse and dynamic Nigeria’s nightlife can be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Together, OJ Twins and Zumnann exemplify what #JagermeisterFeierstarter stands for: originality, collaboration, and cultural resonance. Their events weren’t just milestones for Lagos and Abuja; they set the stage for a growing movement that celebrates bold ideas, community, and the energy of youth culture.

The movement is just getting started. Feierstarter is moving into more cities, spotlighting more young Nigerians, and amplifying more bold ideas that turn nights into unforgettable experiences. Built on the pillars of awareness, aspiration, and activation, the campaign is more than events; it is set to light up Nigeria’s nightlife.

The story is only beginning. More collaborators, more cities, and more unforgettable nights are on the horizon. Keep up with the movement by following @Jägermeisternigeria on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Jägermeister:

ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s famous premium herbal liqueur was launched 80 years ago by Curt Mast. The recipe of 56 herbs, blossoms and roots has remained unchanged to this day. Traditionally, Jägermeister is produced exclusively in the small town of Wolfenbüttel in northern Germany. Bottling takes place at plants in Wolfenbüttel-Linden and Kamenz in Saxony. From here, the herbal liqueur in the distinctive bottle is exported to more than 150 countries worldwide. The family-owned company employs around 1,000 people worldwide. Since 2020, the brand portfolio now also includes Teremana, the tequila brand founded by Hollywood actor and entrepreneur Dwayne Johnson, and GIN SUL, which is produced in Hamburg-Altona.

About The Feierstarter campaign

The #JägermeisterFeierstarter campaign is an initiative designed to empower the next generation of young adult community leaders across tertiary institutions. Through this platform, the campaign nurtures their creativity, leadership, and influence to drive authentic connections and deepen engagement within their communities.