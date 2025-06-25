5 Government jobs Nigerians are surprisingly rushing back to

Reliable monthly salaries, pension schemes and clear promotion pathways now rival corporate offerings, while recent reforms have modernised operations and enhanced employee welfare.

From administrative roles in federal ministries to medical positions in public hospitals, interest in government employment is surging. These five public-sector positions are attracting applications and transfers at record rates, as professionals seek stability, community impact and long-term benefits.

Below are the roles experiencing the most unexpected revival among job seekers across Nigeria.

1. Federal civil service administrative officer

Entry-level officers in federal and state ministries find appeal in job security and structured career progression. Grade levels 08 to 12 earn between ₦80,000 and ₦200,000 monthly, with periodic adjustments for cost-of-living and housing stipends.

Digitalisation initiatives and performance incentives have also improved working environments and advancement prospects.

2. Public-school teacher

Teaching positions in primary and secondary schools under the Universal Basic Education and CONTISS scales now offer ₦60,000 to ₦120,000 per month, alongside pension contributions and regular step-up increments.

Enhanced professional development workshops, classroom infrastructure upgrades and the opportunity to shape young minds draw career-switchers back into education.

3. Public-hospital medical officer

Medical officers in federal and state hospitals receive ₦250,000 to ₦400,000 per month, including duty-roster and on-call allowances.

Investments in facility modernisation, medical equipment and sponsored postgraduate training or overseas attachments have made government healthcare roles more attractive to doctors and nurses.

4. Immigration officer

Recruits at the Nigerian Immigration Service start at around ₦100,000 monthly and benefit from rapid promotion tracks, international postings and free or subsidised staff housing.

Streamlined application processes and specialised training in border security and risk management reinforce the appeal of this uniformed service.

5. Customs officer

The Nigeria Customs Service has expanded entry-level intakes, offering salaries of ₦90,000 to ₦180,000 per month, plus allowances for perimeter patrol, risk analysis and anti-smuggling operations.

Comprehensive academy training, clear rank structures and opportunities for foreign attachment have driven renewed interest in this enforcement agency.