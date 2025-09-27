5 Nigerian women breaking barriers in male-dominated careers

For centuries, some careers in Nigeria were exclusively reserved for men. Careers such as engineering, law, sports, and even piloting were often a no-go for women due to the nation’s conservative cultural beliefs.

However, Nigerian women have been changing the narrative in recent times, dominating and breaking this glass ceiling one sector at a time. The reversed trend has proven that determination, skill, talent, courage, and consistency transcend all genders and know no bounds.

Here are five inspiring Nigerian women breaking barriers. Let's dive right into it!

1. Kafayat Sanni – Nigeria’s First Female Fighter Pilot

In 2019, Kafayat Sanni made history as the Nigerian Air Force’s first female fighter pilot. She got trained in the United States and returned home to inspire young girls to dream bigger. Her achievement proves that Nigerian women can be successful in fields once considered impossible for women.

2. Ibukun Awosika – Business Leader and First Female Chairman of First Bank

In Nigeria, banking was once dominated by men, but determined Ibukun Awosika did not just break the barrier but shattered a glass ceiling. She became the first female Chairman of First Bank, one of Nigeria’s oldest financial institutions. Her remarkable story continues to serve as an inspiration to women in finance, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

3. Simidele Adeagbo – Nigeria’s First Female Skeleton Athlete

Simidele is the first Nigerian (and African) woman to compete in the skeleton sport at the Winter Olympics. Competing in a sport that requires speed, courage, and strength is no mean feat; she showed that Nigerian women are powerful and can shine on any global stage.

4. Tolulope Arotile – First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot

The late Tolulope Arotile made her mark in history as Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot in the Air Force. Unfortunately, her career was tragically short-lived. Tolulope died on July 14, 2020 from head injuries sustained in a road accident at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna. But she remains a symbol of passion, courage and determination for Nigerian girls and women who dream of flying someday.

5. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – First Female Director-General of WTO

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala began her career by building her expertise in economics and public service. Still, she broke barriers globally by becoming the first female Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). She is proof that determination and consistency can lead to achieving your dreams, and that Nigerian women can also influence global economies and policies.

These women are living proof that barriers can be broken and ceilings can be shattered. From the skies to the boardroom, from sports to global leadership, Nigerian women are showing that gender should never limit what anyone can achieve.

