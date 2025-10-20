7 Universities’ hostels named after prominent Nigerians

On Sunday, October 19, 2025 Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, unveiled a newly completed female hostel at Clifford University in Abia State, named after his late mother, Dr Veronica Adeleke.

The "Assurance" crooner described the building as a heartfelt tribute to his mother, who was a passionate educationist and philanthropist, who portrayed acts of kindness and empowerment during her lifetime.

He said, My mother, Dr. Veronica Adeleke, was a teacher and giver who believed education and compassion could change lives. This building is a continuation of her purpose - turning love into legacy.

The highlight of the event came when Davido’s friend and nightlife entrepreneur, Cubana Chief Priest, pledged to pay the school fees of 50 students as part of the celebration.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Nigerian universities have honoured remarkable individuals for their outstanding achievements by naming their hostels after them. Across the country, several institutions have done the same, celebrating excellence, patriotism, leadership, and humanitarian impact.

Here are seven universities with hostels named after prominent Nigerians.

1) Clifford University (Abia State)

Hostel: Dr Veronica Adeleke Female Hostel

Named after Dr Veronica Adeleke, the late mother of the Music star Davido, the hostel honours her legacy as an educationist and philanthropist.The building was inaugurated in October 2025, during the university’s 6th Convocation ceremony, with Davido himself performing at the commissioning. The hostel represents the deceased’s passion for learning, empowerment, and community development.

2) Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK, Awka)

Hostel: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Female Hostel

This hostel honours Dr Ngozi Okonjo‑Iweala, the Nigerian-American economist and international development expert.

Okonjo-Iweala is currently the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and former Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy for Nigeria.

UNIZIK named the hostel after her in July 2025, recognising her as a symbol of excellence, discipline, and global influence. The gesture was intended to inspire the institution's female students to emulate her laudable achievements.

3) Bayero University Kano (Kano State)

Hostel: Dr Stella Adadevoh Female Medical Hostel

The female medical Hostel was named after the late Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevoh, the endocrinologist, who stopped the spread of Ebola in Nigeria.

As the lead physician at the First Consultant Hospital in Lagos, she announced the presence of Ebola and quarantined the index Ebola patient, Patrick Sawyer, the Liberian-American who flew into Lagos in July 2014 and died of Ebola. Following her contact with Sawyer during treatment, Adadevoh contracted the deadly virus and later died of Ebola at age 58.

Though she paid the ultimate price, Adadevoh’s decisive action prevented the spread of Ebola in Nigeria, saving thousands of lives. In October 2017, Bayero University Kano honoured her heroism by naming its female medical hostel at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) after her.

4) University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Hostel: Femi Gbajabiamila Hall of Residence

This hall is named after Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

UNILAG honoured him for his dedication to national development, legislative excellence, and commitment to youth empowerment. The hostel was named after him to inspire students toward leadership and public service.

5) University of Ibadan (UI, Oyo State)

Hostel: Tafawa-Balewa Hall

The hostel was named after Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria’s first Prime Minister (1960-1966) and the first indigenous chancellor of the University of Ibadan. The hall was established in 1968 to honour his statesmanship, humility, and vision for a united Nigeria. The Hall remains one of UI’s historic structures.

6) Achievers University (Òwó, Ondo State)

Hostel: Senator Bode Olajumoke Female Hostel

The university named its newly constructed 800-bed female hostel after Senator Bode Olajumoke, recognising his contributions towards educational development and philanthropy in the country.

The hostel was commissioned in October 2025; the facility represents the university’s appreciation for icons who use their influence to advance learning opportunities in Nigeria.

7) NorthWest University in Sokoto

Hostel: Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo

In August 2023, the NorthWest University named an 800-bed capacity hostel after Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo for his philanthropic work and contributions to education.