When it comes to maintaining good breast health, what you eat plays a powerful role. While there’s no single “magic food” that prevents breast cancer or other breast-related conditions, research shows that a diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, fiber, and healthy fats can help lower the risks.

Thankfully, many traditional Nigerian meals that have been passed down from our ancestors to us already contain ingredients that naturally support women’s breast health.

How to make Egusi soup without palm oil Palm oil does not affect the taste of the reputable soup, so try this healthy but equally delicious alternative meal.

Here are ten Nigerian soups and foods that are breast-friendly and simultaneously delicious, nourishing, and perfect for everyday living.

1) Egusi Soup

ADVERTISEMENT

Egusi soup

Egusi (melon seed soup) is one of Nigeria’s most loved meals, and it’s surprisingly good for your breasts, too. Melon seeds are rich in vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect breast cells from damage.

Egusi also contains omega-6 fatty acids, healthy fats that help balance hormones in women. Just make sure to cook with less palm oil and include lots of vegetables like spinach, Ugu (pumpkin leaves), or bitter leaf for extra fiber and vitamins.

Breast-friendly tip: Combine Egusi with lean proteins like fish or chicken instead of red meat.

ADVERTISEMENT

2) Okra Soup

Okra, also known as “lady’s fingers,” is a low-calorie, nutrient-packed vegetable. It’s a great source of fiber, which helps the body flush out excess estrogen - a hormone linked to some breast cancer risks when in excess. Okra also contains folate (vitamin B9), which is essential for cell repair and overall tissue health, including the breast.

Breast-friendly tip: Pair your okra soup with whole grains like brown rice or whole wheat swallow like wheat or oat fufu, to keep it even healthier.

ADVERTISEMENT

3) Efo Riro Soup

How to cook the delicious efo riro soup

Efo Riro, the Yoruba-style vegetable soup, is a vitamin powerhouse. The leafy greens like spinach or ugu are rich in vitamins A and C, which strengthen your immune system and protect cells from free radicals that cause damage.

Tomatoes and peppers used in the base are also rich in lycopene, known for its ability to reduce cancer risk, including breast cancer.

Breast-friendly tip: Use minimal palm oil when frying your tomatoes and pepper mix, plus go heavy on the vegetables for the best results.

ADVERTISEMENT

4) Oha Soup

Oha soup is native to the Eastern part of Nigeria. It is another traditional meal with numerous health benefits for women. Oha leaves are packed with nutrients like calcium, iron, and vitamin C, which help strengthen body tissues and improve blood flow.

The addition of cocoyam thickener adds fiber and minerals that promote hormonal balance, which is essential for maintaining healthy breasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breast-friendly tip: Choose smoked fish, ponmo, or grilled chicken as your protein instead of fatty meats.

5) Beans (Moi Moi or Beans Porridge)

Beans are one of the most breast-friendly Nigerian staples. They’re high in plant-based protein, fiber, and antioxidants that help maintain a healthy body weight and reduce the risk of cancer. Eating beans regularly helps control estrogen levels and keeps blood sugar stable, which is essential for hormonal balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breast-friendly tip: Try making Moi Moi with olive oil or vegetable oil instead of palm oil, and add vegetables or boiled egg for extra nutrients.

6) Unripe Plantain porridge

Plantain porridge is a simple dish loved by many [TheGuardian]

Unripe plantains are packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals that help regulate blood sugar and maintain hormonal balance. Consistent hormonal balance supports breast and reproductive health. Additionally, unripe plantain keeps you full longer and supports weight management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breast-friendly tip: Boil or roast unripe plantain instead of frying it; it’s healthier and still delicious.

7) Edikaikong Soup (Vegetable Soup)

Edikaikong soup

Edikaikong is a vegetable-rich soup native to the Efik and Ibibio people of southern Nigeria. The soup is a powerhouse of vitamins made from a mix of ugu (pumpkin leaves) and waterleaf. This soup is a nutrient bomb for breast and body health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ugu leaves are loaded with vitamin A and E, both of which protect breast tissues from damage caused by free radicals, while waterleaf provides vitamin C, which helps repair body cells and boosts immunity. The soup also contains iron and folate, essential for healthy blood and cell growth.

Breast-Healthy Tip: Use less palm oil when cooking and include more fresh fish or lean meat instead of fatty meat. The less oily, the better, but don’t skip the vegetables!

8) Ogbono Soup

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogbono (wild mango seed soup) is not only delicious but also rich in healthy fats that help balance hormones in women, especially estrogen, which plays a role in breast health. Ogbono seeds are a source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation and support cell growth.

The soup also contains fiber (especially when cooked with vegetables like ugu or bitter leaf), which helps the body eliminate excess estrogen, reducing risks associated with hormonal imbalance.

Breast-Healthy Tip: Pair your Ogbono soup with whole-grain swallow like wheat, oat, or unripe plantain fufu for extra fiber and blood sugar balance. Avoid using too much oil or seasoning cubes; natural spices work best.

9) Afang Soup

ADVERTISEMENT

Health benefits of Afang soup [Gucciilounge]

Afang Soup, also from Southern Nigeria, is made from Afang (okazi) leaves and waterleaf, both known for their rich nutritional content, like antioxidants and Calcium.

Afang leaves are high in antioxidants that help prevent cell damage, supporting long-term breast health. They also contain calcium, iron, and magnesium, which are vital for tissue repair and overall body strength. The blend of protein from fish or snail makes it even more nourishing.

Breast-Healthy Tip: Add more fresh vegetables and less palm oil. Also, limit red meat, fish, and crayfish to ensure you get enough protein and healthy fats.

ADVERTISEMENT

10) Cooked tomatoes in stews and Jollof rice

Tomatoes are one of the most underrated breast-friendly foods. They contain lycopene, a natural antioxidant that may help reduce the risk of some cancers, including breast cancer. Cooked tomatoes, like in stew or jollof rice, actually release more lycopene, making them even healthier.

Breast-Healthy Tip: Add more fresh or cooked tomatoes to your stews and sauces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking care of your breasts doesn’t only happen during awareness month; it’s a daily lifestyle choice. By eating more plant-based, fiber-rich, and antioxidant-filled Nigerian meals, women can naturally lower their risk of breast-related diseases and maintain overall wellness.

So next time you prepare your favorite soup and meals, always remember healthy eating isn’t just about your waistline, it’s about your whole body, including your breasts.