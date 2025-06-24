5 Jobs that no longer pay like they used to in Nigeria

Roles that once guaranteed middle-class security now struggle to cover basic living costs. Stagnant salary scales, privatization, technological disruption and rising input costs mean that today’s earnings fall short of yesterday’s standards.

For employees and job-seekers alike, understanding which occupations have seen the steepest real-income declines helps in planning career moves and negotiating better compensation.

Below are 5 Nigerian jobs where purchasing power has dropped most noticeably, along with the factors driving each downward trend.

1. Public sector clerical officers

Entry-level clerks in federal and state ministries once earned enough to support small families thanks to regular salary reviews and generous allowances.

With scales frozen for years and many allowances suspended, grade-levels 08 and 10 officers now find their monthly take-home of ₦40 000 to ₦60 000 insufficient for rent, transport and food. Systemic budget constraints and infrequent promotions are to blame.

2. Bank tellers and customer service representatives

In the 2000s, bank-branch staff received solid base pay plus commissions on new accounts and loan processing. As digital banking adoption reduced foot traffic and bonus pools shrank, tellers earnings now start at ₦50 000 to ₦100 000 per month with minimal incentives, even as workloads remain high.

Automation and centralization of back-office functions have cut both headcount and earning potential.

3. Factory assembly-line workers

Manufacturing roles that were once among the best-paid blue-collar jobs have suffered from foreign-exchange shortages and erratic power supply.

Workers in food processing, textiles or electronics assembly now earn ₦30 000 to ₦45 000 monthly, roughly on par with a decade ago once inflation is accounted for. Rising import costs for raw materials force factories to slash labour expenses.

4. Secondary school teachers

Teaching once offered job security and pension benefits alongside stable salaries. Today, state-employed teachers earning ₦70 000 to ₦100 000 per month must rely on private-school positions or tutoring side gigs to make ends meet.

Delayed salary payments and the removal of hazard allowances have further depressed take-home pay.

5. Print media journalists

Reporters and sub-editors for newspapers and magazines used to start at ₦80 000 to ₦120 000 plus fieldwork stipends. As publishers cut print runs and advertising revenue moves online, editorial staff now earn ₦40 000 to ₦60 000 with irregular stipends.

Many supplement income through freelance writing, blogging or social-media consultancy, reflecting the industry’s rapid transformation.

Workers in these sectors face the twin challenges of stagnant nominal wages and soaring living costs. Exploring alternative income streams, upskilling for higher-demand roles or collective bargaining for revised pay scales can help mitigate the impact.