For years, several Nigerian-led churches operating in the United Kingdom have come under financial scrutiny.

The allegations have always ranged from misuse of charity funds to lack of transparency, accusations of financially exploiting church members, and money laundering.

The latest development involved the freezing of over 100 bank accounts of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) branches in the UK by the UK Charity Commission.

According to the Commission, most of MFM’s UK branches made significant financial decisions without proper oversight from the central trustees, an act described as “serious mismanagement.”

Here are five notable cases of alleged money scandals involving Nigerian churches in the UK;

1) Christ Embassy (UK Branch) — Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

In November 2019, the UK’s Charity Commission found and revealed major issues in Christ Embassy’s UK branch. The commission alleged issues like serious misconduct and mismanagement.

The report stated that between 2009 and 2011, the church reportedly paid substantial grants to organisations classified as “partner organisations” in Nigeria. The large sums of over £600,000 from UK-based bank accounts were transferred, without clear records.

After the interim Manager (IM) examined the church records, there was no evidence of compliance with the church’s grant-making policy, nor was there a receipt showing whether the receiving parties had utilised the grants appropriately and for their intended purposes.

Also, the inquiry revealed undisclosed property, tax failures, and transactions with entities linked closely to the church’s leadership.

After the commission had probed the case, the church was found guilty of the allegations. The commission removed two trustees, although they resigned before formal sanctioning, froze bank accounts and protected over £600,000 of charitable funds. An interim manager was appointed to take over the administration, and a new board of trustees was onboarded.

2) Spac Nation (Also Called Salvation Proclaimers Ministries Ltd) — Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

In June 2022, the UK government ordered the church to be shut down after discovering that it had failed to account for a reported £1.87 million, was operating with little transparency, and had “serious misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration” of the church.

The UK commission investigations uncovered misleading accounting records, misuse of cash donations, and inadequate control over office finances.

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) investigation also alleged that SPAC Nation was financially exploiting its members, forcing them to donate money after taking out loans and through benefit fraud, which the church denied.

Following the investigation, the UK High Court ordered the church to close because it couldn't explain how it spent more than £1.87 million and mismanaged its money.

Following the incident, Pastor Tobi was ordered by a UK court to return to Nigeria and apply for a new visa, but he dismissed deportation claims, and the case is still ongoing.

3) Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners’ Chapel UK) — Pastor David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Pastor David Olaniyi Oyedepo

The UK branch of Winners’ Chapel drew attention after reports emerged that between 2009 and 2012, large sums of over £16 million were transferred from the UK church to its Nigerian headquarters, meant “for charitable activities in Africa, welfare assistance for undisclosed purpose, including some payment made as special privileges to certain members of the church.”

The commission became alarmed when it discovered that there were instances where money transfers involving the church appear shady.

She added that by virtue of the commission’s authority to keep an eye on all charitable ventures, it had to open a case against the church “after several complaints and allegations trailing its activities.”

Other regulatory filings by the Charity Commission flagged concerns about misused funds, conflict of interest and lack of clarity on how donations were utilised.

However, after the commission finalised its investigation, it concluded that the concerns raised had no evidence and found the church’s financial management to be clean, thereby clearing the church of the allegations.

4) Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International (Mfm) (UK Operations) — Dr Daniel Olukoya

Dr Daniel Olukoya

The UK Charity Commission’s report on MFM found that many UK branches had opened bank accounts and made large financial decisions without oversight from central trustees.

One major issue was that the church expanded to 90 UK branches, but didn’t upgrade its financial control systems accordingly, thereby creating risk. As a result, the commission froze 100 bank accounts linked to MFM UK to protect funds and force reforms.

Additionally, an Interim Manager was appointed to operate alongside the trustees, help restore order and enforce financial controls.

5) Kingsway International Christian Centre (Kicc) UK — Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo

In the early 2000s, this Nigerian-born pastor's UK church was reported to be facing an investigation by the UK Charity Commission over alleged misapplication of funds.

In 2017, the UK's charity registrar probed an English former footballer, Richard Rufus, who was a former KICC trustee.