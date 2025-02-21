NCAC @ 50: Celebrating 5 Decades of cultural excellence, creativity, and global influence

As we mark 50 years of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), I want to take this opportunity to celebrate Nigeria’s entire cultural, creative, and tourism sector—its history, its present, and its bright future.

This milestone is not just about NCAC but about the millions of artists, creators, storytellers, musicians, designers, filmmakers, performers, cultural custodians, and innovators who have shaped Nigeria’s cultural landscape over the past five decades.

We honor and recognize the contributions of our traditional arts and crafts sector, the many indigenous festivals that preserve our heritage, and the countless cultural institutions across the country that keep our identity alive.

From state councils for arts and culture to our chief executives of culture group—the dedicated public sector leaders working tirelessly to advance our cultural and tourism industries—we acknowledge and appreciate their efforts in driving Nigeria’s creative economy.

Acknowledgment & Appreciation

ADVERTISEMENT

We extend our deepest gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his visionary leadership in creating the new Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, and for appointing me to lead NCAC at this pivotal moment. His commitment to Nigeria’s cultural and creative industries is a testament to the power of our heritage and the potential of our creative economy.

We also sincerely thank our esteemed supervising Minister, Hon. Hannatu Musawa, for her unwavering support, leadership, and commitment to the growth of our sector. Her dedication has been instrumental in driving the policies and programs that are shaping the future of Nigeria’s creative industries.

Honoring Our Traditional Rulers: Custodians of Culture and Heritage

No celebration of our cultural journey would be complete without acknowledging the critical role of our traditional rulers in preserving, protecting, and promoting Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Across our diverse ethnic groups, our monarchs and traditional institutions remain the bedrock of our cultural identity, ensuring that the traditions of our ancestors are passed down through generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

• From the Obas of Yoruba land, the Emirs of the North, the Igwes of the East, the Tor Tiv, the Obong of Calabar, the Shehus, the Oba of Benin, and the Obi of Onitsha, our traditional rulers continue to serve as custodians of language, customs, festivals, and indigenous governance systems.

• Masquerade culture, royal festivals, ancestral rites, drumming traditions, and sacred dances remain central to our national identity, reflecting our diversity while uniting us as one people.

• Our festivals—from the Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode to the Argungu Fishing Festival, the Osun Osogbo Festival, Ofala Onitsha, the Igue Festival of Benin, New Yam Festivals across Igbo land, the Durbar, and Calabar Carnival—serve as cultural milestones that celebrate our history and communal heritage.

The resilience of our traditional institutions has ensured that, despite modernization, our cultural practices remain vibrant, providing spiritual, social, and economic value to communities across Nigeria. We salute our royal fathers for their steadfast commitment to heritage preservation, community cohesion, and cultural continuity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Unstoppable Rise of Nigerian Soft Power

Nigeria’s soft power has now reached well over 2 billion followers across social media platforms and achieved billions of views and streams on multiple digital platforms. Our cultural influence continues to grow as Afrobeats, Nollywood, fashion, and Nigerian cuisine globalize, bringing with them the special energy that all Nigerians carry.

Afrobeats has evolved into a global movement, influencing music charts from Lagos to London, New York, and Tokyo. Our fashion designers are dressing global icons, and Nigerian food is now a culinary experience in major cities worldwide.

This incredible expansion of Nigerian culture is a testament to our creativity, resilience, and the boundless energy of our people.

Nigeria’s Global Diaspora: A Driving Force in Culture & Influence

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s global diaspora—spread across North America, Europe, the Caribbean, South America, and Asia—plays an immense role in shaping our soft power. From arts and entertainment to fashion, sports, technology, and academia, Nigerians abroad have cemented their presence as key influencers in global culture.

Film & Television

• Ṣàde Adu, a global music icon whose influence spans decades.

• Chiwetel Ejiofor, David Oyelowo, John Boyega, Cynthia Erivo, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Damson Idris, Uzo Aduba, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and others have proudly carried Nigerian heritage into mainstream global cinema.

• Julius Onah, the Nigerian-American filmmaker who has already directed Captain America: Brave New World.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Historians and storytellers like David Olusoga and Ed Keazor continue to reshape global narratives about Africa’s past and present.

Sports

From football to basketball, boxing, and mixed martial arts, Nigerian athletes have made their mark worldwide:

• Football Legends: Nwankwo Kanu, Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Mikel Obi, and Victor Osimhen have cemented Nigeria’s football dominance.

• NBA & NFL Stars: Hakeem Olajuwon, Giannis Antetokounmpo (of Nigerian heritage), Victor Oladipo, and Emeka Okafor in the NBA, along with Osi Umenyiora and Chidobe Awuzie in the NFL, represent Nigeria’s sporting excellence on a global scale.

ADVERTISEMENT

• World Champion Fighters: Anthony Joshua (boxing), Israel Adesanya “Stylebender” (UFC), and Kamaru Usman (UFC) have dominated combat sports on the global stage, proving that Nigerian warriors still rule the fight game.

Media, Fashion & Photography

• Ekow Eshun, the former editor of The Face and a creative force at GQ, BBC, and beyond, has paved the way for African narratives in global publishing.

• Angela Nwandu, the visionary behind The Shade Room, a platform with over 30 million followers, revolutionized digital media and storytelling.

• Misan Harriman, the renowned Nigerian-British photographer, whose work has graced the covers of Vogue and other global publications.

ADVERTISEMENT

• British-Nigerian fashion designers and global stylists like Mowalola Ogunlesi and Duro Olowu continue to shape international fashion.

Nigeria’s global diaspora has been instrumental in spreading Nigerian soft power, influencing music, sports, fashion, media, and business worldwide. Their success is a testament to the unstoppable rise of Nigerian excellence.

A Future Without Limits

As we celebrate 50 years of NCAC, we honor the legends of the past, uplift the kings and queens of today, and champion the rising stars of tomorrow.

Nigeria is blessed with enormous talent across all creative and tourism sectors. We recognize and salute the impact of Nigeria’s biggest influencers and digital storytellers—Emmanuella and Mark Angel, Mr. Macaroni, Brain Jotter, and many more—who are redefining entertainment in the digital age.

ADVERTISEMENT

To every artist, performer, filmmaker, designer, content creator, entrepreneur, traditional ruler, and cultural ambassador—you are the heartbeat of Nigeria’s creative future. This milestone belongs to all of us, and the future is limitless.

Obi Asika

Director-General/CEO

National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC)

#FeaturedPost