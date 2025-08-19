More than just a Lager: Goldberg Black Shines as Custodian of Culture at ÀLÓ Concert 2025

ÀLÓ 2025 held on July 27 at Terra Kulture , thanks to premium dark lager beer, Goldberg Black., this year’s edition felt like sitting at the feet of a wise elder and hearing a story you didn’t realise you needed. Everything about the night was intentional, soulful, and soaked in culture, with Goldberg Black standing proudly as headline sponsor and proud custodians of Yoruba culture, heritage, and stories.

ÀLÓ, which means “story or folklore”, is a folk music concert unlike any other, born from a desire to bring Nigeria’s folk tradition into modern spaces, and Goldberg Black understood this deeply. Its presence was not performative; it was intentional, layered into the experience like a good harmony wrapped in rhythm and stories whispered through drums. With Goldberg Black’s input, this did not feel like a night trapped in the past.

You didn’t just see Goldberg Black, you felt it. In the storytelling circle, friends and strangers leaned in, sharing folktales that made you laugh and think. In the visual exhibit, walls pulsed with snapshots of Yoruba memory, reimagined with a bold, modern edge. And inside the ÀLÓ audio booth, voices carried personal stories, rich and textured, like the smooth, layered taste of Goldberg Black itself, a living expression of heritage meeting modernity. Around the space, the echoes of Yoruba storytelling found new ground to grow. Guests gathered in intimate circles, sharing folktales passed down through generations; laughter mixing with wonder, old wisdom meeting curious minds. Archival visuals lined the space like living memory, honouring the past not with sentimentality, but with style. And in quiet corners, people stepped into the ÀLÓ audio journal booth to tell their own stories, to add their voice to the cultural canon.

