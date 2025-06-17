Meet the 2025 Cowbellpedia Quarter Finalists: 48 Mega minds, who would make it to the finals?

The Cowbellpedia 2025 quiz show, themed Mega Minds, has transformed into an electrifying show of genius, drama, and sheer will. The quiz show is now leading to the most intense phase. 48 students from both the Junior and Secondary categories that made it to the quarter finals' quiz rounds are setting the stage for a brain-powered clash that promises to keep everyone watching closely across the nation.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Quiz Master during the 60 Seconds of Fame.

This year’s Cowbellpedia had a major glow up with the dream board, wall of fame, practice pod for last-minute revision, cozy relaxation areas to take a deep breath and have fun with games, because even the Mega minds need to relax, and the Cowbell Café to enjoy different snacks powered up with Cowbell.

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, host, cheering up one of the students at the Cowbellpedia Café.

This season is not just about who answers the most questions correctly; every episode has been an intense moment that has kept Nigerians glued to their screens and buzzing on social media, rooting for their next champion. Each episode had the Fastest Fingers segment, 60 Seconds of Fame, with pressure-cooked performance, and Questions from the Cowbellpedia Bank, where the sharpest are separated from the merely brilliant.

In one standout episode, viewers watched Onyema Alexis and Adoga Agbo David make history with jaw-dropping performances in the ‘60 Seconds of Fame’ segment, securing some of the highest-ever scores recorded on the show.

Another tension-filled episode delivered a surprise tie-breaker round between Chidinma and Oyekale Obaloluwa, leaving the audience holding their breath. And no one could forget the emotional moment when a student, overwhelmed mid-round, made a powerful comeback and earned a standing ovation from peers and teachers.

After facing a three-stage intellectual battle, the students who made it to the quarterfinals in the junior categories are: Ayanfeoluwa, Sochima, Ufondu, Valentine, Odighienaan, Oluwaseyi, David, Jeremiah, KingDavid, Salvin, Hallel, Peace, Bryan, Blessed, Samuel, Joshua, Oladayo, Enike, Obaloluwa, Inioluwa, Gbolahan, Tochukwu, Alexis, and Arthur.

The senior category quarter finalists are: Elizabeth, Ireoluwa, Isreal, Jessica, Kamsi, Modebare, Mufeed, Ofumfeke, Osamudiamen, Chinemerem, Daramola, Derek, Oluwadamilare, Prince, Sinmi, Umar, Lyon, Adoga, Kenechukwu, Makinde, Fopefoluwa, Mofetoluwa, Olumide, and Ololade.

Linda Ejiofor handling Cowbellpedia gift packs to the eliminated students, encouraging them to do better next time.

With the quiz show host, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Quiz master, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the elimination episodes were more than just a show; it was a brain-powered battleground. While Linda keeps spirits high behind the scenes at the Cowbell Café, Ebuka leads the on-air mental warfare with charm and sharp precision.

Students relaxing at the Cowbellpedia Café during their break.

The students had fun at the Cowbell café with the host, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, where they relaxed and had last-minute preparation before they were sent to the quiz master, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, at the brain-powered battleground.

Speaking on the show’s impact, Donatus Ukpai, Category Manager, Dairy, Promasidor Nigeria, said, Cowbellpedia celebrates more than just intelligence, it’s about unlocking the future. These students are the ones who will change the world, and we are proud to spotlight them.

Media and Equity Manager, Olawande Meyungbo added, ‘‘The journey is only just beginning. We are proud of every contestant, and we can’t wait to see how far these Mega Minds will go.”

One of the Students writing his dreams and aspirations on the Cowbellpedia Dream Board.

With over ₦100 million worth of prizes at stake, including ₦5 million for each category winner, high-end gadgets, and an all-expense-paid trip to Kenya, this is not just a competition; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Cowbell’s VitaRich formula in every cup, fortified with Vitamin B9 for sharper thinking, these students are not only competing, but they are also fueled for greatness.

Ready to see what genius looks like under pressure? Catch the quarterfinal episode and root for your favourites every Saturday on Africa Magic Family, Saturdays at 5 pm – 6 pm. And if you happen to miss it, you can catch a rerun on Mondays at 2 pm – 3 pm. You can also catch the show on TVC on Saturdays at 8 pm – 9 pm, and NTA on Sundays at 3 pm – 4 pm.

Whether you are a student, Teacher, or proud Nigerian Parent, this is the show to watch.

Don’t miss out! Follow us on all social media platforms for updates on social media or (IG: @cowbellmilk; FB: Cowbell Nigeria; YT: Cowbell Milk) or visit our website: http://www.cowbell.ng/en/cowbellpedia-2025/ for full episode recaps and updates.

About Promasidor Nigeria Limited

Promasidor was founded in 1979 by Robert Rose, who left the United Kingdom in 1957 for Zimbabwe to pursue his African dream. It has grown with a presence in over 30 African countries. Promasidor Nigeria has achieved tremendous growth since it commenced operations in 1993 with the ‘flagship brand’ Cowbell being a household name in Nigerian homes.