Mazzetti Brandy Makes a Grand Statement with Exclusive Experiential Tasting Event in Lagos

Mazzetti Brandy, a name synonymous with Italian heritage and premium craftsmanship, made a grand statement in the Nigerian market with its inaugural experiential tasting event on Saturday, 16th August, 2025. The exclusive, invitation-only event, held at the upscale @officialbooze.ng outlet in Victoria Island, brought together a curated list of connoisseurs, tastemakers, and enthusiasts for an unforgettable evening of sensory discovery.

The event was a first of its kind, designed to offer an intimate and immersive introduction to the world of Mazzetti Brandy. Guests were treated to an exceptional culinary service by the acclaimed Chef Walter, who crafted a menu to perfectly complement the brandy’s rich and elegant flavor profile.

The evening was expertly guided by the seasoned connoisseur and host, @haiye.yinka, who took guests on a journey through the brand’s legacy and the art of brandy tasting. The atmosphere was further elevated by the electrifying entertainment provided by the talented @richasssani and @djbarbie, ensuring a night of great music and even better company.

We are absolutely thrilled with the success of our first experiential tasting event in Lagos, said Emeka Uwalaka, Head of Modern Trade, TOP Distributions Limited. This event was about more than just a tasting; it was about creating a memorable moment and fostering a deeper connection with our audience. We believe in the power of a shared, premium experience, and the incredible turnout and feedback from our guests proves that Nigeria is ready for the Mazzetti brand.

CEO Booze.ng & Ric Hassani

The event successfully positioned Mazzetti Brandy as a premium and sophisticated spirit, reinforcing its commitment to quality and a discerning audience. The brand looks forward to building on this momentum and continuing to share its legacy and exquisite expressions with the Nigerian market.

We are truly thrilled with the success of our first experiential tasting event in Lagos, said Ikechukwu Onyenania, Head of Sales & Marketing, for TOP Distributions Limited . "This gathering was a perfect representation of the Mazzetti Brandy brand—premium, authentic, and focused on creating unforgettable experiences. Nigeria is a crucial market for us, and we are confident that discerning consumers here will appreciate the quality and rich heritage behind every bottle. This is just the beginning of our journey, and we look forward to sharing more of the Mazzetti experience with Nigeria.

CEO JeffWorldWide

Chef Waltz

DJ Barbie

Haiye Yinka

Korede Bello MZ-41

Milad & Chef E

Mr. Milad of Vertigo

Mr. Nader

About Mazzetti d'Altavilla