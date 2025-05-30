Love Always On: itel Donates Learning Materials, Bags, and Solar Power to students on Children’s Day

In the spirit of nurturing young minds and empowering the next generation, itel Nigeria, in partnership with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), hosted a memorable Children’s Day celebration themed “Bold Dreams, Bright Futures.” The event, which was held on May 27th at the NTA grounds on Tejuosho Avenue, Yaba, Lagos, was part of itel’s Love Always On corporate social responsibility initiative – reaffirming the brand’s commitment to making life better for children, families and underserved communities across Nigeria.

The day was filled with excitement, fun, and most importantly, impact, as over 51 schools across Lagos were beneficiaries of educational and creative items valued at over ₦4 million. Donations included library bookshelves, school bags, lunch packs, stationery boxes, coloring books, reading materials and colored pencils — all aimed at equipping children with the tools they need to dream boldly and achieve brighter futures.

In a significant gesture of empowerment, itel Energy also donated solar power equipment worth over ₦2 million to the winner of the day’s Spelling Bee Competition. The solar system will be installed at the pupil’s parent’s home, enhancing their access to clean and sustainable energy.

Speaking on the gesture, Olaotan Fawehinmi, Public Relations Manager at itel Energy, stated:

At itel Energy, our mission is to light up communities and ensure everyone – regardless of where they live – has access to the power they need to live better. This donation is more than electricity; it’s an opportunity. By bringing light into this child’s family’s home, we’re supporting education, security, and a more dignified lifestyle for all who live there.

Also speaking at the event, Terngu Simeon Shagba, Public Relations Supervisor at itel Mobile Nigeria, shared the brand’s motivation behind the initiative:

At itel, we believe that every child deserves a chance to dream and to thrive. Our ‘Love Always On’ CSR initiative is not just about gifts – it’s about creating opportunities and nurturing potential. By supporting education and sustainable living, we are helping build a generation that will shape a brighter future for Nigeria.

The event wasn't just about donations. A line-up of entertaining and educational activities kept the children engaged, including dancing competitions, a colorful March Past parade, a Miss Children's Day Pageant, musical performances, quiz sessions, puzzles, painting activities, and more – all with exciting prizes to reward participation and excellence.

Dolapo Samuel Olorun-nimbe, ATL Marketing Manager at itel Mobile Nigeria, emphasized the importance of celebrating children holistically:

Children’s Day is an opportunity to inspire, educate, and uplift. We wanted to create a platform where children could not only receive support but also express themselves, compete, and have fun. This is part of itel’s ongoing mission to stand with families and communities at every step of their journey.

With smiling faces, laughter in the air, and dreams ignited, the 2025 edition of itel’s Children’s Day CSR initiative successfully combined education, entertainment, and empowerment – staying true to sthe brand’s promise that all and sundry should Enjoy Better Life.