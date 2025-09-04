Let Us Celebrate You: MOËT & CHANDON and Pharrell Williams launch a limited-edition collection putting birthdays center stage

Moet & Chandon, the iconic French champagne Maison founded in 1743, is delighted to announce its newest collaboration: The Moet & Chandon Pharrell Williams Limited Edition Collection launching March 1st globally, putting birthday celebrations center stage.

Driven by shared values of collective spirit, optimism, and human connection, Moët & Chandon and Pharrell Williams have come together to reimagine the birthday experience through the eyes of those who celebrate you. The Maison and Pharrell’s shared vision of collective joy is at the heart of the collaboration, aimed to create moments that are both universal and deeply personal, where every detail is crafted to honor those who gather to celebrate.

Each day, 22 million people around the world mark their birthdays, a ritual filled with the joy and gratitude of those who make the occasion unforgettable. Whether or not you enjoy celebrating your own birthday, we all enjoy celebrating the people we love. It’s not about the gift, but who is giving it. Not the party, but who shows up. And, it’s not about the bottle, but whom you share it with.

The best part about a birthday are the people who want to celebrate it with you, comments Pharrell. When I was old enough to toast with champagne for the first time, Moët & Chandon was my point of reference. I suppose it’s just a tradition, it’s the ritual.”

The Moët & Chandon Birthday Tradition

For generations, Moët & Chandon has been the preferred champagne for birthday toasts, joining the special day celebrations of royalty and cultural icons across music, sports and cinema. With the Maison, legendary actor Paul Newman celebrated his 40th birthday in 1965, actress Scarlett Johansson celebrated her 30th birthday in 2014 with her twin brother Hunter, and Roger Federer regularly celebrates his at home with family and friends. And, the occasions don’t stop…

The Design and the Offer of the Collaboration

To create a distinctive and unique design for everyone’s birthday, Moet & Chandon and Pharrell Williams delved into the archives of the House and found that, what today is the iconic tie on the bottle, was a bow in 1892. The bow symbolizing togetherness, generosity, joy and surprise is one of the key elements of this Limited Edition Collection, which ranges from an outstanding Jewel Masterpiece, to the Bow Capsule, to the Limited Edition offers:

The Limited Edition: Brut Impérial (Gold, Blue, and Red) and Nectar Impérial Rosé (White) – 75cl

The box and bottleneck of Moët & Chandon’s most emblematic champagne, Brut Impérial, are dressed in Gold, Midnight Blue, Deep Red, as well as White for Nectar Impérial Rosé. Pharrell signs his creations with white dotted lettering similar to pearls on the box and directly on the bottle. He also transforms the bottle’s red royal seal into a pearled monogram of his initials, PW, interconnected and round.

The Bow Creation:

Grand Vintage Collection 2003 (Black), Brut Impérial (Midnight Blue), and Nectar Impérial Rosé (White) – 1.5L Magnum

The Bow Capsule features an oversized fabric bow adorned with pearled beads, crafted by Parisian embroiderers Atelier Baqué Molinié. The bow is detachable to be worn as a brooch.

For the Grand Vintage Collection 2003 Magnum, styled in black, Cellar Master Benoît Gouez selected this special vintage year to pay homage to the memories of Pharrell’s 30th birthday celebration.

The Jewel Masterpiece: Brut Impérial – 3L Jeroboam

The Jewel Masterpiece is a celebratory emblem of audacious French chic. Only 30 numbered pieces exist, meticulously hand-crafted in France. Mirrored chrome covers the bottle surface, achieved through a special industrial process. Upon it, artist Astrid de Chaillé adds hand-lettering with 89 embossed relief pearls in paint, adding a three-dimensional effect. Finally, an oversized bejeweled bow adorns the bottleneck, requiring 300 hours of handwork using 7,310 pearled beads, made by the Parisian embroidery studio, Atelier Baqué Molinié. The detachable bow can also be worn as a brooch, to be both showcased and admired.

The Jewel Masterpiece is presented in a wooden case, painted Midnight Blue and decorated with the ‘PHARRELL’ signature, also by the hand of Astrid de Chaillé, who applied a pearlescent finish to the embossing.

The 30 numbered Jewel Masterpieces are available through the Moët Hennessy Private Sales service, in the Epernay boutique, and at select Moët & Chandon Bars at a price of €30,000.

In addition, consumers can shop The limited edition collection in pop-up gift shops in London, Madrid, Milan, Dubai, Mexico City, Korea and Japan as well as experience special Moet & Chandon Birthday rituals —from the candles, to a cake especially crafted to be the perfect pairing for the iconic champagne.

The Campaign

The Moët & Chandon Pharrell Collection launch is accompanied by a global media campaign featuring Pharrell. Through the eyes of the ones who celebrate you, the story portrays him and his friends rushing to a birthday party in the heart of Paris. When friends organize a birthday party, there is always the one who shows up late, the one who takes care of the cake, the one who chooses the flowers, the one who comes with balloons…and guess who’s bringing champagne?

The Moet & Chandon Pharrell Limited Edition Collection is available in Nigeria in selected retail, gastronomy, and hotel spaces, and in the Moet & Chandon Bars in Epernay, at Harrods in London, and at Kadewe in Berlin.

ABOUT MOËT & CHANDON

Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon shares the largest terroir in Champagne and its exceptional savoir-faire with the world through a rich portfolio of diverse champagnes. At home in over 150 countries, its creations embody the Maison’s French chic and timeless signature, from the iconic Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial to the innovative Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, or the ultimate expression of haute oenologie with Collection Impériale launched in 2023. Inspired by its visionary founders, Moët & Chandon infuses creativity and a pioneering spirit into every step, from the precision of producing champagne to the crafting of a new cuvée, with the deep belief that life is better when shared. As a leader in Champagne, the Maison is committed to the welfare of its people and communities, acting responsibly through its sustainability programs, Natura Nostra and Essentia, to pass on a preserved Nature for future generations.

ABOUT PHARRELL WILLIAMS

Pharrell Williams is a visionary recording artist, producer, songwriter, philanthropist, entrepreneur and Creative Director for Louis Vuitton menswear with 10B combined global music streams to date. He has been honored with 13 Grammy Awards, including 2004, 2014, and 2019 Producer of the Year, and ASCAP’s Golden Note Award in 2012. He has received two Academy Award nominations for his original song “Happy” (Despicable Me 2) and for Best Picture-nominated Hidden Figures (2016) as Producer. Williams also received a Golden Globe Nomination for co-scoring the film. In 2019, Williams received an Emmy-nomination for his original song "Letter to My Godfather," for Netflix’s Black Godfather about legendary music executive Clarence Avant. In 2020, Williams was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for his work as The Neptunes.

