The deeper meaning of sacrifice: Lessons from Eid al-Adha beyond the ritual

At first glance, it might seem that Eid al-Adha is mainly defined by the festivities which include families dressed in their finest, lots of eating and drinking and let's not forget, the killing of rams.

But beyond all these, there is one aspect of Eid that's often overlooked, and that's the sacrifice attached to it.

At its core, Eid al-Adha is about the story of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience and willingness to sacrifice his beloved son in submission to God’s command. That act, and God’s mercy in sparing his son, actually comes with lessons that go beyond the act of slaughter.

Here's an insight into this sacrifice and how it can help reshape our lives.

1. True sacrifice is about letting go

The essence of Prophet Ibrahim’s story is his readiness to give up what he loved most, simply because he trusted God. We should ask ourselves, what are we holding onto that we might need to release?

Is it ego, grudges, toxic habits? Sacrifice today might mean letting go of pride to mend relationships or giving up comfort to support a cause.

2. Sacrifice is an act of love and submission

Most of the time, Eid al-Adha is reduced to our checklist: which ranges from buy ram, slaughter, share meat. But this is supposed to come with a deeper meaning.

The real beauty is in doing these things with sincerity, intention, and gratitude. Giving isn’t about what’s left over; it’s about offering from the heart.

3. It’s a reminder of our privilege and responsibility

Eid is a time of joy for many, but also a time of struggle for others. This is why sharing meat should not be seen as just that, but also, a privilege and responsibility.

True sacrifice during this sharing period means noticing the people around you and thinking about what you can give them that'll make them feel seen, loved, or fed. When we give from our abundance, we reflect divine mercy.

4. Sacrifice teaches discipline in a world of excess

In this period of sacrifice, we're also taught to slow down and reflect on everything in the world today and in the midst of that, prioritize spiritual wealth over materialism, humility over hype. It's a call to discipline, to spiritual clarity, and to making meaningful choices.

5. It’s an invitation to daily, silent sacrifices

Not all sacrifices are grand. Some are quiet, unseen, and deeply personal. Some examples include, the mother who wakes early to cook before Eid prayer.

The young person who saves to help pay school fees for a sibling. The neighbor who shares the little they have, simply because they care. These small, everyday sacrifices are the threads that hold our communities together.