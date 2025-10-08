King Soundboi & DJ YK Mule Set to Light Up Ipaja with Gold Standard of Fun

A wave of golden excitement is about to sweep through Ipaja as Goldberg Premium Lager Beer brings its iconic Takeover Party to town. This time, the spotlight will shine on street sensation Segun Johnson, fan-favourite King Soundboi, and turntable maestro DJ YK Mule, all set to deliver the true gold standard of enjoyment in grand style.

Ipaja, known for its lively streets and community spirit, is set to experience an unforgettable night of music, dance, and pure energy. Goldberg’s legacy of creating rich celebrations continues here, bringing together young people, party enthusiasts, and lovers of good times for a night that perfectly blends street culture with premium fun.

Leading the star-studded lineup is Segun Johnson, the performer whose electrifying live shows and pulsating rhythms have earned him a loyal following across Lagos. His sound is designed to keep the crowd moving from start to finish. Sharing the stage with him, King Soundboi will deliver his trademark energy and street anthems, while DJ YK Mule takes full command of the turntables, serving up the hottest sounds to fuel the night. Together, they embody Goldberg’s mission to celebrate authentic talent that connects deeply with its audience.

But the party goes beyond music. Goldberg is creating a full-on experiential takeover in Ipaja, where every element, from the setup to the entertainment, immerses the audience in fun. Expect engaging moments, and surprise elements that will make this Takeover a highlight of Ipaja’s social calendar.

For Goldberg, this isn’t just another event, it’s an expression of enjoyment and connection. The brand continues to celebrate communities where people gather, express joy, and showcase their shared identity. The Ipaja edition is expected to draw hundreds of fun-seekers, reaffirming Goldberg’s position as Nigeria’s undisputed king of enjoyment.

ADVERTISEMENT

With anticipation building, Goldberg is setting the stage for an experience that will be remembered long after the lights go out. From live coverage and online buzz to unforgettable on-ground engagement, the Ipaja Takeover promises to deliver premium enjoyment at every turn.