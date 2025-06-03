KIDS FM Festival draws 5,000 in Lagos as station expands to Abuja & Port harcourt

What happens when thousands of kids, parents, music, and fun collide? A beautiful kind of chaos — the Kids FM Festival 2025!

On Sunday, June 1st, the grounds of Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos turned into a colorful carnival of joy as over 5,000 families and school groups came together for the second edition of the Kids FM Festival — a one-of-a-kind celebration of family, fun, and shared memories.

From bouncing castles to beat drops, the day was a sensory overload in the best way possible — packed with games, interactive zones, dazzling performances, and endless brand treats from beloved names like Indomie, Kellogg’s, Mirinda, Bigi, and Sosa.

Korede Bello had kids and parents singing and dancing to his smash hits (yes, “God Win” hit extra hard in the Lagos sun), while Gaise Baba brought a powerful wave of praise and positivity with “No Turning Back.” Let’s just say the energy was pure magic.

We didn’t think it could get better than last year — but this one blew us away, said the Kids FM team. Every smile, every dance, every shout of joy reminded us why we do this.

And there’s even more good news: Kids FM 101.7 is now live not only in Lagos but also in Abuja and Port Harcourt, extending its vibrant, family-first programming to new cities and communities across Nigeria.

As the first-ever kids and family-centric radio station in Nigeria, Kids FM 101.7 is leading a quiet media revolution—one built for a new generation of listeners. At its core, the station is driven by a simple but powerful mission: to engage and inspire not just children, but also parents, educators, and family members. Through every show, jingle, and conversation, Kids FM delivers content that sparks curiosity, brings joy, and encourages bold dreams—combining educational value with fun and aspirational storytelling that speaks to the heart of every Nigerian family.

The Kids FM Festival continues to grow as one of the most anticipated family events in Lagos, delivering safe, fun-filled experiences that bring communities together.

