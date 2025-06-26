Kanekalon showcases improved features for seamless braiding experience at Abuja workshop

The 2025 Kanekalon collaboration workshop with NOBHAN and Darling partners in Abuja took place in an electrifying atmosphere leaving participants with much to be desired as every moment was full of excitement about the Darling Duchess seamless braiding experience.

In a frenzy showcase of the product, Isioma Omoseh, the Kanekalon representative highlighted the unique soft touch of the Darling Duchess that is renowned for it’s distinct advantage over many competing fibers that often feel hard and rough during braiding.

Isioma reminded stylists of the pivotal benefits Kanekalon, the Japanese quality synthetic fiber globally loved offers hairstylists in their brands emphasizing that the products conveniently minimizes wastage after stretching, enabling stylists to significantly reduce costs, maximize their materials and to complete their work more efficiently directly leading to increased earnings.

Also representing Kanekalon, Mr. Poku diligently provided answers to all inquiries clarifying the product benefits and ensured that every hairstylist was thoroughly well-informed about the latest offerings. This workshop session no doubt empowered hairstylists with first hand knowledge on how Darling Duchess can significantly enhance their work efficiency and elevate their overall seamless braiding experience.

Representing Darling, Mrs. Biola Yaqub enthusiastically introduced the company’s latest innovations, including the highly anticipated Darling Duchess. She explained that the product is available in a vibrant array of colors and is strategically designed to enhance efficiency and save valuable time, firmly establishing them as a premium fiber choice for discerning stylists.

Mrs. Biola Yaqub specifically shared that Darling Duchess truly lives up to its name, performing with remarkable ease and efficiency, making it a dream to work with and strongly encouraged hairstylists to procure products directly from accredited distributors, assuring them of the best prices and guaranteed access to authentic products.

The President of the Northern Beauticians and Hairdressers Association of Nigeria, NOHBAN, Mrs. Katrin Longdi who was represented by Mrs Bilquees Salawu in her address highlighted the profound and positive influence the association continues to have on hairstylists throughout Abuja and the northern region and encouraged all members to strengthen their support for Kanekalon fibre brands.

The president, however, underscored the critical role of a sustained collaboration workshop in driving growth and innovation within the hairstyling industry and ready to acquire the necessary knowledge.

The climax of the collaboration workshop was the Q&A session where Mrs. Yakub professionally moderated the engaging and interactive segment providing hairstylists with a great deal of opportunity to pose questions directly about the newly introduced products and gain deeper insights.

She disclosed that the flame - retardant quality of Darling fibre is crucial for building trust with customers by ensuring their safety, provides a vital safety assurance for stylists during application, and serves as a reliable proof to identify authentic Kanekalon products from fake brands, guaranteeing quality and peace of mind.

For over 65 years, Kanekalon has remained the undisputed favorite among industry professionals globally