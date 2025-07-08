Kanekalon offers hairstylists premium choice for increased profitability and peace of mind

Kanekalon, the Japanese synthetic quality fibre globally loved, has vowed to encourage hair business operators increased profitability and rest of mind by focusing on delivering high-quality hair products, accessories and services, and also helping them understand their target market, and implementing effective marketing strategies.

This hint was dropped by the Kanekalon representatives during the collaboration workshop with NBHA in Ibadan the Oyo state capital setting the stage for an insightful and empowering day for hairstylists across the state.

Following this, the esteemed President of the NBHA, Chief (Mrs.) Toyin Oladapo, in her opening remarks extended her sincere gratitude to both Kanekalon and X-pression for their invaluable partnership and support, while highlighting the profound and positive influence the association continues to have on hairstylists throughout Oyo State.

Chief Oladapo passionately encouraged all members to strengthen their support for the brands that champion NBHA, underscoring the critical role of sustained collaboration in driving growth and innovation within the hairstyling industry. She further extended a special note of appreciation to Kanekalon for their consistent and invaluable support, expressing great enthusiasm for the flourishing partnership.

Representing Kanekalon, Miss Barbara Diana Twum, Mr. Zephaniah Poku Kwarteng, and Miss. Mary Sia expressed their sincere appreciation to NBHA for its unwavering and continuous support, looking forward to future joint successes.

The Kanekalon representative, Miss Barbara, shared profound insights into the company’s progressive journey. She proudly announced Kanekalon's evolution from being merely a fiber manufacturer to becoming a comprehensive solutions provider.

Miss Barbara emphasized the brand's renewed focus on directly engaging with hairstylists, striving to gain a deeper understanding of their diverse needs and preferences, thereby shaping future product development.

She said in quote We are here to engage with you so you can tell us what you want to see in our products, powerfully reinforcing Kanekalon's unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and innovation driven by stylist feedback.

Barbara further elaborated on several significant advancements within Kanekalon’s product line detailed how their fibers especially the new Gem Braid that have been meticulously refined to offer a noticeably softer texture, significantly reduce wastage, and provide considerable time-saving benefits, all of which are designed to ultimately lead to increased profitability for hairstylists.

She explained that Kanekalon is a Japanese quality synthetic fiber manufactured by Kaneka Corporation, first introduced in 1957. Over the years, it has earned a reputation for its flame-retardant properties, exceptional durability, and remarkable ease of braiding, making it the premier choice for hairstylists.

She emphasized that this flame-retardant quality is crucial for building trust with customers by ensuring their safety, providing a vital safety assurance for stylists during application, and serves as a reliable proof to identify authentic Kanekalon products from fake brands, guaranteeing quality and peace of mind.

She informed that for 65 years, Kanekalon has remained the undisputed favorite among industry professionals, stressed that Kanekalon produces three distinct lines of fibers: Kanekalon Clean, Kanekalon Ultra-light, and Kanekalon Aquatex (Quick dry).

To promote the new X-pression GEM braid, we introduced the Wash-N-Go concept. Kanekalon reps educated stylists on the importance of braid hygiene and how GEM braid, made with Kanekalon Aquatex, helps support that.

The braid’s quick-drying feature makes it easier and faster for stylists to work, saving them time and helping them serve more clients. It also allows clients with scalp issues to wash their braids more often, reducing itch and keeping the scalp clean. This is a plus for stylists too, as it keeps clients coming back.

With the current economic situation in Nigeria, GEM braid is a smart choice for both stylists and consumers offering comfort, cleanliness, and value.

The X - pression Presentation was handled by Mr. Adura, the X-Pression representative, who introduced the company’s products, including the newly launched GEM BRAID, a premium fiber product.

Adura highlighted its exceptional features and benefits, ensuring hairstylists became familiar with its qualities. He also emphasized that GEM BRAID is lightweight, soft, anti-bacteria, anti-odor, and easily dry (wash-and-go), making it incredibly convenient for clients.

He also noted that GEM BRAID is available in a wide array of colors and that its maintenance products are designed to allow the product to dry on time, which significantly reduces the potential for odor and bacteria build-up.

To provide real-world feedback, he invited stylists to share their experience with GEM BRAID. The stylists affirmed the product’s quality and effectiveness.

He encouraged stylists to buy directly from accredited distributors for a cheaper price and stated the benefits of the products which is an improved product.

Mr. Adura concluded the X - Pression presentation by hosting the Q&A session, addressing hairstylists’ inquiries, clarifying product benefits, and ensuring they were well-equipped with the necessary knowledge.

To conclude also, Miss Barbara of Kanekalon hosted a Q&A session, where hairstylists had the opportunity to ask questions about the newly introduced products.

She addressed their inquiries, clarified product benefits, and ensured they were well-informed about the latest offerings.

The Q&A sessions no doubt provided hairstylists with a deeper understanding of how the products could improve their work efficiency and overall experience.

The workshop celebrated talents and skills, with hairstylists receiving well-deserved rewards for their exceptional performance in crafting stunning and creative hairstyles.