Kanekalon Empowers Stylists for a Brighter Future...

The Kanekalon WORKSHOP 2025 continued in Ibadan the Oyo state capital with NIGERIAN BEAUTICIANS AND HAIRDRESSERS ASSOCIATION NBHA in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and collaboration, at Genesis Hotel & Suite Hall, Challenge Molete Road, Beside Fire Service, Ibadan setting the stage for an insightful and empowering day for hairstylists across the state.

The special moment honored the strong partnership between NBHA and its esteemed sponsors, as African Hair & Beauty Magazine (AH&B) and Darling presented thoughtful gifts to the NBHA President.

The esteemed President of the NBHA, Chief, Mrs Toyin Oladapo, in her compelling opening address highlighted the profound and positive influence the association continues to have on hairstylists throughout Oyo State.

Chief Oladapo passionately encouraged all members to strengthen their support for the brands that champion NBHA, underscoring the critical role of sustained collaboration in driving growth and innovation within the hairstyling industry.

Chief Oladapo expressed immense gratitude for the unwavering dedication and hard work of NBHA members, acknowledging their pivotal role in the association's success. She extended a special note of appreciation to Kanekalon for their consistent and invaluable support, expressing great enthusiasm for the flourishing partnership.

Furthermore, a warm welcome was extended to the distinguished representatives from Kanekalon, Darling Brand, and AH&B, recognizing their enduring collaboration with the association and their steadfast commitment to empowering hairstylists.

Kanekalon representatives Kanekalon, Miss Isioma Omoseh and Mr. Zephaniah Poku conveyed their sincere appreciation to NBHA for its unwavering and continuous support, looking forward to future joint successes.

Miss Omoseh, speaking on behalf of Kanekalon, offered profound insights into the company’s progressive journey proudly announcing Kanekalon's evolution from being merely a fiber manufacturer to becoming a comprehensive solutions provider.

Miss Omoseh emphasised the brand's renewed focus on directly engaging with hairstylists, striving to gain a deeper understanding of their diverse needs and preferences, thereby shaping future product development.

Miss Isioma, stated that their aim was to engage with stylists to get concerns about their products, powerfully reinforcing Kanekalon's unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and innovation driven by stylists feedback.

She further elucidated on several significant advancements within Kanekalon’s product line, giving details on how their fibers have been meticulously refined to offer a noticeably softer texture, significantly reduce wastage, and provide considerable time-saving benefits, all of which are designed to ultimately lead to increased profitability for hairstylists.

She highlighted the critical safety and quality features, affirming that Kanekalon has, over its 65 year history, consistently earned its stellar reputation for its flame-retardant properties, exceptional durability, and remarkable ease of braiding, making it the premier choice for hairstylists.

Kanekalon fibers are renowned for their uniquely soft touch, a distinct advantage over many competing fibers that often feel hard and rough, the product dramatically minimizes wastage after stretching, enabling stylists to significantly reduce costs and maximize their materials.

Darling Brand representative, Mrs. Biola Yaqub enthusiastically introduced the company’s latest innovations, including the highly anticipated Darling Duchess and Darling Easy Vibes.

She explained that these products are available in a vibrant array of colors, were meticulously designed to enhance efficiency and save valuable time, firmly establishing them as a premium fiber choice for discerning stylists. Mrs. Yaqub specifically shared that Darling Easy Vibes truly lives up to its name, performing with remarkable ease and efficiency, making it a dream to work with.

Mrs. Yaqub also strongly encouraged hairstylists to procure products directly from accredited distributors, assuring them of the best prices and guaranteed access to authentic products.

Furthermore, she elaborated on the significant improvements integrated into the latest product line, underscoring how these enhancements are precisely tailored to meet the evolving needs of hairstylists, ultimately simplifying their work and boosting their profitability

.Mrs Yakub during the engaging Q&A session skillfully addressed all inquiries, meticulously clarifying product benefits and ensuring that every hairstylist was thoroughly well-informed about the latest offerings.

This comprehensive session empowered hairstylists with a profound understanding of how these innovative products can significantly enhance their work efficiency and elevate their overall professional experience.

In her impactful closing remarks, NBHA President, Chief (Mrs.) Toyin Oladapo, while reiterating the paramount importance of fostering even stronger collaboration emphasized that such synergy would not only yield mutual benefits for the partnering companies but also unlock a wealth of new opportunities and pathways for professional growth for hairstylists within the dynamic NBHA network.

The event came to conclusion with the dedicated NBHA members, invoking blessings for a successful workshop.