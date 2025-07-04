Kanekalon Collaboration Workshop 2025 Spotlight The X-pression new gem braid collection

The Japanese quality synthetic fibre globally loved, Kanekalon has at the day 3 of Lagos collaboration workshop with PROHAB held at the Ademoj Event Centre, Isheri Lasu Road, Lagos reiterated her commitment to provide quality hair solutions for ladies who are breaking boundaries and pushing the limits in their respective fields a necessary proof of their leadership role in the industry.

The PROHAB President, Alhaja Sherifat Okedairo in her opening address reaffirmed members shared values and professional commitment in a heartfelt and forward - looking speech, and also underscored the importance of the Kanekalon Collaboration workshop events noting that the industry collaboration is a call for unity among stylists, brand partnership, and a quality assurance reminder.

The president however, strongly encouraged all consumers and professionals stylists to purchase genuine X - pression products from authorized distributors only, and to ensure top-tier service to Kanekalon valued clients.

The Kanekalon representative Mr. Poku during Kanekalon education gave a brief brand history and its evolution in fiber technology, Insights on counterfeit prevention and consumer awareness especially on the X – Pression new Gem Braid.

The X – Pression representative Miss Isioma in awe - inspiring style brought excitement when performing the live flame test, demonstrating the brand’s flame - resistant technology of the X - Pression new Gem Braid hair products.

Also representing X – Pression, Miss Thelma who facilitated the X-Pression presentation and creativity competition gave a deeper understanding into the X – Pression brand with emphasis on - the brand’s identity as a leader in premium synthetic hair solutions, quality, innovation, and fashion-forward trends.

She also gave a special spotlight on the new Gem Braid Collection, noting that it is known for Versatile styling, Durability and comfort with the enhanced fiber technology.

The segment ended with an interactive product quiz, engaging stylists to showcase their X- Pression product knowledge.

Thelma, in rounding off the hairstyling competition where stylists showcased their skills using the X - Pression new Gem Braid celebrated their artistry, creativity, and professional growth of the winners with prizes for the stunning finished looks on the live models at the Kanekalon collaboration workshop event.

However, it is worth of that the X-Pression Gem Braid is popular because it offers, Trendiness, Variety, Convenience, Ease of Braiding, Neat Texture, Fast Drying, Lightweight and softness, Tangle-free and Versatility and it can be used for various braid styles, including feed-in braids, box braids, and other protective styles. These qualities ultimately makes it a user-friendly choice for achieving various braided hairstyles.

In attendance at the workshop event were Kanekalon, X - Pression representatives, Africa Hair & Beauty Magazine, Alhaja Sherifat Okedairo – PROHAB President, Alhaja Busirat Ayinde – Vice President, PROHAB Zonal Heads and executives.