It was World Gin Day - We Made It Memorable

“It’s not just what’s in your glass, it’s who you share it with.”

This World Gin Day (14th June), we celebrated gin lovers, places, and stories that come with it. Because with gin, the recipe is just the beginning. What truly makes it special is who you learn it with, who you drink it with, and the memories you make along the way.

From curated at-home rituals to beachside brunches and high-energy nights out, gin has seamlessly woven itself into the fabric of Nigeria’s cocktail culture and at the centre of it all are two iconic Pernod Ricard Brands: Beefeater Gin and Inverroche.

Beefeater Gin – The World's Most Awarded Gin

Distilled in the heart of London, Beefeater is the world’s most awarded gin, crafted using founder James Burrough’s original 19th-century recipe. At its core is juniper, the defining botanical of all gin, elevated by Beefeater’s signature 24-hour steeping of nine premium botanicals. The result is a bold, classic gin with a citrus-led profile, perfect for both cocktail lovers and gin purists.

This year, Jess Haines (@jessntonic), Gin Portfolio Brand Ambassador at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, joined the Beefeater Gin Gang – Nedu (@chichilz), Henrietta (@henrietta.itepu), and Amaka (the_amakaa) to create the ultimate Beefeater G&T experience: Simple, elevated, and ready for any Lagos moment.

Beefeater Gin & Tonic

50ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

150ml Tonic Water

Garnish: Orange & Lemon wheels

Inverroche – A Discovery Worth Sharing

Crafted in the coastal town of Stilbaai in South Africa, Inverroche Gin is where luxury meets mindfulness. Founded by pioneering distiller Lorna Scott, Inverroche draws inspiration from the rare biodiversity of the Cape Floral Kingdom; home to fynbos, a term that refers to the diverse plant species that are native to this unique ecosystem.

Each variant reflects a distinct South African landscape, shaped by the environment from which its fynbos is sourced, Inverroche Classic is made from fynbos that grow on limestone, Inverroche Verdant from mountainous terrain, and Inverroche Amber from the coastal dunes. Rooted in nature, driven by sustainability, and proudly woman-led, Inverroche is a celebration of African luxury with a conscious spirit.

In the spirit of celebrating World Gin Day, why not try the Inverroche Verdant Gin & Tonic, a soft & floral cocktail. Delicate, refreshing, and effortlessly elegant, it’s perfect for daytime lounging and sundown sipping.

Inverroche Verdant Gin & Tonic

50ml Inverroche Verdant

200ml Premium Tonic

Garnish: Lemon Zest

Looking for something bolder? Try the Amber Honey, a lush, warming blend of honey, cranberry, and fresh thyme, the perfect companion for storytelling and stargazing.

Amber Honey

50ml Inverroche Amber Gin

25ml Honey Syrup

15ml Lemon Juice

Top with Cranberry Juice

Garnish: 2 fresh thyme sprigs

One is fresh and floral. The other is warm, herbaceous, and sunset-ready.

Gin Moments Embedded in Cocktail Culture

Whether you're creating gin cocktails at home, partying by the beach, taking a long overdue vacation at the coastline of Ilashe or toasting at your favourite rooftop bar with friends, World Gin Day is a celebration of the moments, bold or mindful, that bring people together. Across every setting and every serve, there’s a gin in the Pernod Ricard portfolio to match the mood.

So grab a glass, call a friend, try one of these recipes and make some good memories.

Happy World Gin Day!

