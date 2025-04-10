'Is it a crime to be poor?' — Grieving husband responds to viral hospital deposit tragedy

A tragic incident ignited widespread debate in Nigeria after a pregnant woman died when a hospital allegedly refused to treat her without a ₦500,000 deposit. The woman's husband has publicly responded to criticisms.

The deceased husband addressed the criticisms regarding his financial preparedness for childbirth, offering a heartfelt defense against accusations of irresponsibility.​

In a recent Arise TV segment, a guest commented on the situation.​

"You impregnated woman, prepare for delivery day. Don't say when you get to the hospital, they should allow you to go and borrow money and come back. That's irresponsibility. The highest irresponsibility."​

Reacting to this, the bereaved husband expressed his anguish and frustration

"It's okay. There are many ways to every story. Maybe because you heard that the hospital didn't ask me for the money. That's why you are concluding this way.

"Sir, with due respect, this is not my first child. When my wife took in, I did take care of her to the best of my ability. And I never came to the public or came to meet you, sir. Make you borrow me money. Make you do antenatal. Or make you feed my children. Do you understand? So, excuse me, sir. I saved money, but I didn't save 500,000. Okay? I saved money for that day. But they asked me for 500,000 deposit not free payments. 500,000 deposit. I didn't have that all the money, I think that I all I had no go pass 100k Yes.

"I don't know is an offense if you don't have up to 500,000 when your wife wan born. I didn't know it was an offense to now live below 500,000. Wow! So it's even a crime to be poor."​

He further detailed the events at the hospital. "Immediately they asked me for 500,000, I told them that I have some money, but I don't have 500,000. They should give me some time in short. said before the end of that day., Make they give me before the end of that day I will raise the funds. It was a deposit, according to them and I begged them to let me drop whatever I have so I can raise the remaining before the end of that day they said no. So, now is it a crime now as an ordinary Nigerian if you cannot save up 500 000 when your wife is is heavily pregnant is that a crime."​