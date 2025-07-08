Is investing in land in 2025 still a smart move for Nigerians?

Recent trends in urban expansion, infrastructure development and population growth have sustained demand for residential and commercial plots beyond traditional hubs.

Yet challenges such as unclear titles, rising acquisition costs and regulatory hurdles mean land investment is not risk-free. Prospective buyers must weigh location, liquidity, financing and legal safeguards before committing capital.

Below are the factors to consider when evaluating whether land remains a prudent investment choice in Nigeria today.

1. Urban sprawl and infrastructure expansion

Cities such as Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt continue to expand outward as road networks, rail lines and power projects extend into peri-urban areas. Early investors in districts slated for new expressways or commuter rail stations often benefit from rapid appreciation once construction begins.

2. Inflation hedge and capital preservation

Unlike cash assets that lose purchasing power, land tends to retain or increase real value over time. In an environment where annual inflation exceeds 20 percent, holding undeveloped land can protect wealth against currency depreciation and serve as a store of value.

3. Rental yield potential from short term leases

Owners can generate interim income by leasing unused plots for billboard advertising, event spaces or mobile network masts. These short-term rentals can yield between 1.5 and 3 percent of the land’s purchase price annually, offsetting holding costs and enhancing overall returns.

4. Title verification and due diligence risks

Fraudulent claims, overlapping boundaries and incomplete documentation remain common pitfalls. Engaging accredited surveyors, verifying Certificate of Occupancy records at state land registries and obtaining legal advice are essential steps to mitigate title disputes and loss of capital.

5. Financing options and cost of borrowing

Banks and mortgage institutions offer land purchase loans with loan-to-value ratios of 50 to 70 percent and tenures up to five years. However, interest rates often range from 18 to 24 percent per annum, making financing expensive. Investors should compare total borrowing costs against expected capital gains.

6. Regulatory environment and tax implications

Annual land use charges, ground rent and stamp duties vary by state. Failure to pay levies can result in forfeiture or legal action. Prospective buyers should budget an additional 5 to 10 percent of the purchase price to cover statutory fees and transfers.

7. Liquidity and exit strategies

Land is inherently less liquid than stocks or bonds. Selling plots in remote or undeveloped areas can take months or years. Investors seeking faster exits should prioritize sites within emerging urban corridors where demand from developers and end users is highest.

By weighing these considerations carefully, Nigerians can determine whether land remains a compelling investment in 2025 and beyond.