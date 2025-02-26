Inverroche introduces a new era of Gin Sophistication in Nigeria

Last night, a small group of Lagos' most sophisticated tastemakers, creatives, and spirits enthusiasts received an immersive introduction to Inverroche, the super-premium gin that is redefining modern luxury.

Anchored by Jess Haines, Inverroche's Brand Ambassador in Nigeria, the evening at Knowhere on Victoria Island was a celebration of craftsmanship, legacy, and innovation.

Guests went on a sensory journey to discover the delicate balance of South Africa's famed Fynbos botanicals, which are the essence of Inverroche's hallmark expressions: Classic, Verdant and Amber.

The carefully curated experience included a three-course pairing dinner, with each dish expertly paired by an Inverroche gin cocktail that demonstrated the spirit's variety and depth.

As guests conversed over drinks, they learnt how Inverroche integrates history with contemporary refinement, giving it a unique addition to Nigeria's burgeoning cocktail scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This evening wasn't just about gin—it was about storytelling through flavour," stated Jess Haines.

Inverroche embodies a philosophy of conscious luxury, celebrating both nature and craft in a really unique way. It's a gin that encourages exploration, and tonight was only the beginning of that adventure in Nigeria.

With a focus on sustainability, and an elevated drinking experience, Inverroche is poised to become a dominant force in Nigeria's premium spirits market.

The night ended with a toast to new discoveries, leaving attendees fascinated and eager to learn more about a gin that is both deep and distinct. For those wishing to discover Inverroche's unique world of botanicals and nuanced flavor, the voyage is just beginning.

Follow the experience on socials #InverrocheNG

ADVERTISEMENT

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, Mumm Champagne, and Inverroche Gin.

About Inverroche

Inverroche Gin: Pioneers of South African Craft Gin Founded by Lorna Scott and her family, Inverroche Distillery has grown from a small home industry in Still Bay, Western Cape, to a flourishing craft distillery in just a few short years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our distillery is deeply invested in the local community, producing world-class gins using a handful of the more than 9,000 Fynbos botanicals. Today, Inverroche proudly sells its distinct gins in up to 25 countries globally.

Lorna Scott, our founder, combines her passion for sustainability and distilling with her love for the local biome, driving Inverroche to reconnect people with each other and their natural environment. For more information, visit https://www.inverroche.com or follow us on @Inverroche