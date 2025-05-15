Inside Amstel Malta’s Vibrant Celebration of African Creativity at AMVCA 11

If you were anywhere near the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) this May, then you know Amstel Malta didn’t come to play—the brand came ready to celebrate, spotlight, and elevate African talent in the most stylish way possible. As the headline sponsor of the 11th edition of the AMVCAs, the brand leaned all the way in, bringing its signature excellence and premium touch to every moment of the four-day celebration.

And yes—if you spotted that extra shine, it wasn’t just the cameras. Amstel Malta debuted its sleek new can at the AMVCAs—modern, bold, and the perfect match for a night that was all about polished style and next-level creativity.

Tomi Ojo, Vine Olugu, Gbugbemi Ejeye Group

The festivities kicked off with Icons Night, a fitting tribute to the legends who paved the way in African film and TV. It was a night of reflection and reverence—exactly the kind of soft launch a big celebration like this deserved.

Then came Young Filmmakers’ Day, held in collaboration with the MultiChoice Talent Factory. The event themed “Sound in Filmmaking,” created space for up-and-comers to learn from renowned sound engineer and filmmaker, Shawn Butler. One of the standout moments of the day was the Amstel Malta Monologue Challenge. Think young creatives, original performances, a live audience, and real-time feedback from pros. The winner, Anderson Eboreime, walked away with ₦250,000—but more importantly, they walked into the spotlight.

Akin Faminu crowned the Sleek MVPs, winning the ₦1 million reward

Liquorose crowned the Sleek MVPs, winning the ₦1 million reward

Let’s talk fashion—because what’s AMVCA without the drama, the elegance, and the unapologetic self-expression? Amstel Malta turned heads with its Amstel Malta Sleek MVPs challenge, teaming up with celebrated photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, to capture the most effortlessly stylish guests. The looks were premium, the energy was high, and at the end of the night, Akin Faminu and Liquorose were crowned the Sleek MVPs, each winning the ₦1 million reward.

Over at the Amstel Malta Style Corner, media girl Hawa Magaji held it down—chatting with guests, capturing fashion moments, and letting people own their red carpet magic.

The big moment? Amstel Malta’s presentation of the Best Overall Movie award, which went to Freedom Way by Blessing Uzzi. The win was a celebration of bold, authentic, made-in-Africa storytelling, the kind Amstel Malta has consistently supported over the past 11 years.

Speaking on this long-standing partnership, Francis Obiajulu, Senior Brand Manager at Nigerian Breweries, said;

AMVCA 11 was a reflection of how far our industry has come and the incredible possibilities ahead. At Amstel Malta, we believe that creativity is not just to be consumed; it is to be nurtured, championed, and projected onto the global stage. This platform allowed us to honour legacy, spotlight originality, and inspire a new wave of storytellers who are unapologetically African, and globally relevant. Our continued presence at the AMVCAs is a clear statement of intent, we are ready to invest in the the growth, visibility, and more of African talent.

From industry conversations to fashion-forward moments and unforgettable wins, Amstel Malta didn’t just sponsor AMVCA 11—it shaped it. And as the brand continues to back African talent, one thing is clear: the future of entertainment on the continent is ready for more.

Deyemi Okanlawon

Jaycee Talks

Osas Igbodaro

Stan Nze