Names that are illegal to give your kids from around the world

Choosing a baby name is one of the most personal decisions parents make. But in many countries, there are actual laws about what you can and can't name your child.

In some of these countries, these laws were made to keep names culturally appropriate as well as to avoid offensive or absurd choices. Here are some of the baby names that are banned around the world.

1. New Zealand – ‘Lucifer’ and ‘4Real’

New Zealand has some of the strictest naming laws globally. The Department of Internal Affairs can reject names that could cause offense, are excessively long, or resemble official titles.

In this country, some of the requirements for a baby name include; it must not be offensive, resemble a title or rank without adequate justification, be unreasonably long or include numbers or symbols.

Banned names include: Lucifer

4Real

King (and Kingi, Kingz, Prinz, Prynce, Royallty)

Queen Victoria

Messiah

Anal

Justice

2. Sweden - 'Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116'

In Sweden, the Tax Agency must approve all baby names. The law prohibits names that are offensive, resemble trademarks, or could cause discomfort. One couple famously tried naming their baby:

Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116 (pronounced “Albin”) — and were denied.

Other banned names: Ikea

Allah

3. Germany – Judas, Satan, Whiskey

Germany only allows names that clearly indicate gender, are not surnames or brands, and won't humiliate the child. Names must also be approved by the local registry office.

Banned names include: Osama Bin Laden

Adolf Hitler

Legolas

Woodstock

Kohl (a surname)

Judas

Satan

McDonald

Gucci

Pain

Vaginia

Whiskey

A couple once tried naming their child “@”, which was rejected.

4. Saudi Arabia – No 'Western' or Religious Names

In 2014, Saudi Arabia released a list of 51 banned names, saying they were either offensive to religion, too Western, or inappropriate culturally.

Some banned names: Linda

Alice

Malak (meaning "angel")

Binyamin (Arabic for Benjamin)

Amir

5. Iceland – Must fit the Icelandic language

Iceland’s Naming Committee decides whether a name fits Icelandic grammar, spelling, and alphabet. Foreign names or names with letters like "c" or "z" are often rejected.

Examples of rejected names: Harriet

Duncan

Enrique

Ludwig

Zoe

6. Portugal – No Nicknames or Anglicized Names

In Portugal, names must align with Portuguese tradition and language. Diminutives and anglicized spellings are not allowed. All names must come from an official list.

Banned names include: Tom (must be Tomás)

William

Nirvana

Jimmy

Jenny

7. China – No symbols or rare characters

Chinese names must be readable by government databases, which means no emojis, rare characters, or symbols. One couple attempted to name their child “@”, claiming it represented love. The name was rejected.

8. Mexico – No ridiculous or offensive names

In the state of Sonora, Mexico, authorities created a banned names list to protect children from ridicule and bullying. The law prohibits names that are offensive, bizarre, or references to pop culture.

Examples include: Facebook

Hermione

Robocop

Batman

Terminator

Circuncisión

Most of these names are banned in order to protect children from future humiliation or bullying, preserve language and culture, avoid confusion and prevent offensive or religiously inappropriate terms.