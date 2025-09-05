Ify’s Kitchen Creates a New Taste for Zaza Lagos

Every restaurant has a moment when it decides to reinvent itself. For Zaza Lagos, that moment came with its relaunch, and leading the shift is none other than Ify Mogekwu, the culinary force behind Ify’s Kitchen.

Ify’s story started in her own kitchen, where she filmed and shared recipes online. What began as a simple passion project grew into a thriving digital community, one that has carried her from social media screens to the tables of one of Lagos’s most talked-about dining spots.

Known for its sleek vibe and nightlife energy, Zaza recently reopened with a brand-new food direction. As the restaurant’s culinary consultant, Ify helped design a menu that feels like Lagos on a plate. She created six signature dishes that balance richness, flavor, and storytelling, meals that don’t just taste good but also reflect the spirit and pulse of Lagos.

Working hand in hand with the Zaza team, she brought together luxury and Lagos’s vibrant soul in a way that turns dining into an experience. Each dish tells a story, not just of ingredients but of culture, energy, and place.

