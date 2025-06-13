How young Nigerians can get involved in politics beyond social media

These days, there are a lot of voices on social media debating on political ideas and trying to impact a change in the political scene. But then, while social media is quite powerful, real change in the political scene demands more than tweets and trending hashtags.

So, jf you’re a young Nigerian who cares about good governance, transparency, or just wants a better country, here’s how you can get involved in politics beyond social media.

Join a political party

If you are familiar with the Nigerian political scene, you must know that political parties are a very big deal. To make an actual impact in such a country, you need to actually join one. Get involved to understand how party politics work and that way you can influence from within. It does not end with just joining, you need to attend meetings, get involved in grassroots mobilization, volunteer during campaigns or offer your skills (writing, graphic design, tech, logistics).

Be involved in politics in your local government

Politics isn’t just about the presidency or state governors. Some of the biggest issues such as poor roads, school funding, sanitation are sometimes local. This is why you need to get involved in politics in your local government area. Attend town hall meetings, ask questions, share ideas and most importantly, hold local government leaders accountable.

Run for office

Sometimes, you just have to take the bull by the horn and run for office yourself. Of course, you need to start small. There is student union leadership, local government chairmanships, youth representative etc. The advantage of starting small is that you can start making little changes and then build a track record of service that will come in handy in future.

Even if you’re not ready to run, you can amplify and support those young candidates who are. You can fundraise, volunteer, or spread the word for youth-led campaigns.

Learn about politics and teach others

To make an actual change when it comes to politics in Nigeria, you need to do your research. Learn about how policies are made and how to influence them, partake in civic training, voter education programmes, and when you have learnt, educate others.

Go out and vote

No matter how we look at it, it is important to actually go out and vote. Register, collect your PVC, and vote for your candidates. Informed voters are dangerous to bad politicians and you give them more power if you do not exercise your right to vote.