Say goodbye to rats: See 3 smells they absolutely hate

Rats are unwelcome guests in any homes and their sharp sense of smell helps them find food, communicate, and detect threats.

While some smells may temporarily deter them, the best way to keep rats out is through proper prevention and elimination strategies. But first off, what attracts rats to your home?

ALSO READ: 5 Ways to prevent wall geckos from your home

Rats enter homes in search of three key things: Food Sources – Unsealed trash, leftover food, and open food containers attract rats.

Shelter – Cluttered spaces, holes in walls, and dark corners provide ideal nesting areas.

Water – Leaky pipes, open water sources, and damp areas can sustain a rat colony.

To prevent infestations, maintain cleanliness, store food properly, and seal entry points.

3 Smells That Rats Hate

FYI: Although rats have a strong sense of smell, these scents alone won’t keep them away permanently. However, these three smells may help deter them temporarily:

Mothballs – The chemical naphthalene in mothballs is believed to repel rats. However, the concentration in household mothballs is too low to be effective. Garlic – The strong aroma of garlic can irritate rats, but they quickly adapt and return once the smell fades. Peppermint Oil – While it can mask food scents and irritate rats’ noses, it evaporates quickly, making it a short-term solution.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons you keep finding cockroaches in your room and how to keep them away

How to Get Rid of Rats Effectively

For long-term rat control, consider these proven methods: Seal Entry Points – Close cracks, holes, and gaps in walls, floors, and foundations.

Maintain Cleanliness – Store food in sealed containers and remove waste regularly.

Use Traps and Baits – Snap traps, live traps, and poison baits can help eliminate rats.

Seek Professional Pest Control – If the infestation is severe, hiring experts ensures effective removal.