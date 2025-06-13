How Maltina brought joy, happiness, and connection to Ojude Oba 2025

Here’s how Maltina celebrated culture and connection at Ojude Oba

Over the years, Ojude Oba (i.e. “the king’s forecourt”) has made a name for itself as one of Nigeria’s most storied festivals, attracting both local and international attention for its elegantly dressed regberegbe age groups, proud indigenes decked in a range of coloured aso-oke, regal horse parades, and strong sense of community.

This year’s edition was no different, thanks to Nigeria’s leading malt drink, Maltina. The brand showed up strong and from the moment you stepped onto the palace grounds, you could feel the difference. The stand? A full-on cultural party. The vibes? Unmatched.

Yet the experience didn’t stop there. Their stand buzzed with cultural dancers, Ewi performers, and even stilt walkers drawing crowds and cheers. Making it even more unforgettable, Tomike Adeoye, Maltina’s ever-radiant ambassador, pulled up in style. She mingled and celebrated with guests like the true culture queen she is, capturing the essence of the brand’s message: Celebrating Moment in culture

In collaboration with Princess Olori Azeezat of the Iboriaran Moyegeso family, Maltina joined the royal family’s grand parade to honour the Awujale of Ijebuland. Oh, and yes, Farouq Oreagba was spotted again, dripping in “Yoruba Steeze” as always. His presence lit up the crowd, and Maltina’s stand was the perfect backdrop for that crossover of heritage and hotness. More than a drink, Maltina became part of the memory. From heartfelt parades to spontaneous dance-offs and happy gulps of refreshment under the sun, Maltina reminded us why it’s more than just a malt, it’s joy in a bottle.