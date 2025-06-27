How Adenuga's Belief in Indigenous Culture has Positioned Ojude-Oba Festival for Global Relevance

In a modern world where technological innovation, trends in entertainment and sports disrupt every facet of human life at the speed of light, indigenous cultural festivals are crucial for preserving traditional heritage, passing down customs, beliefs, and values from generation to generation. ‎

As contemporary societal changes continue to erode numerous cultural values, the need to preserve and revitalise culture to ensure authenticity for tourism development and global relevance cannot be overemphasised, especially in Nigeria.‎

Despite the rich history and knowledge of many African cultural practices, the pressures of modernisation have led to the disappearance of many traditional cultural values with their custodians swept into oblivion.‎

However, a single individual's belief in indigenous culture has significantly elevated a cultural practice or festival to attain global relevance by fostering authenticity, attracting wider audiences, and promoting sustainable economic and social impact.

‎Nowhere and no corporate personality have this belief and commitment been made more manifest like the leadership example of Chief Michael Adeniyi Agbolade Ishola Adenuga Jr, CSG GCON, a Nigerian telecom and oil mogul, and the fifth richest person in Africa, according to Forbes.

‎For two decades and counting, his understanding and respect for the Yoruba and African cultural heritage has ensured that the Ojude Oba festival, which began hitherto as a small gathering of Muslim faithful's in Ijebu-Ode Oba over 100 years ago, remains a genuine representation of the community, its traditions and a global event to reckon with.‎

With Globacom, a telecom giant founded by Chief Mike Adenuga, becoming the headline sponsor of Ojude-Oba, it has become one of the largest and most significant festivals in southwestern Nigeria, attracting visitors and tourists from around the world. Before then, it was a festival which had Muslims pay homage to the Awujale of Ijebu-land, expressing gratitude for the freedom to practice their faith.

Today, Glo’s midas touch and participation has turned this festival to a yearly cultural fiesta where culture, fashions and styles compete for attention amongst groups, age-grades, and global tourists in a convivial atmosphere of festivities, merry and excitement unrivalled in the cultural history of Nigeria. ‎Like most cultural events, Ojude-Oba attracts a diverse array of individuals, each with their own unique set of characteristics, preferences, and behaviours.

Though the festival had its origin in Islam, it now brings together people from all walks of life, regardless of their religious beliefs, race, or creed. ‎For 20 consecutive years, Chief Adenuga's belief and commitment to Ojude-Oba have demonstrated that Glo's sponsorship of the festival is not just about brand leverage, cultural revitalisation and restoration of tradition in a static form, but rather an uncommon repositioning of the event in meeting evolving societal, economic and global demands.‎‎

Having projected the allure of indigenous communities in Ijebu land for 20 years with their unique traditions and ways of life, Glo's sponsorship of Ojude-Oba has positioned the annual festival as a significant factor in attracting tourists, making cultural preservation a priority for global reach and visibility.‎

While offering genuine cultural experiences, the event has become a sustainable tourism driver sponsored by Glo with a focus on global relevance and community well-being rather than solely on profit. Chief Adenuga's belief in it remains the reason why the digital provider invests in community-led initiatives related to the festival, creating economic opportunities while empowering local stakeholders and entrepreneurs.‎

The Ojude-Oba cultural festival has, with the wider reach given to it by Glo, been fostering social cohesion beyond Ijebu communities, while promoting understanding and respect for different cultural backgrounds. ‎In addition to the Ojude-Oba, Chief Adenuga's staunch belief in African indigenous culture has propelled Glo to sponsor the Ofala festival, which is a major cultural event for the Igbo people, particularly the Onitsha people.

The festival is a celebration of the Obi of Onitsha and the rich cultural heritage of the community. ‎Other cultural festivals sponsored by Glo include, the Lisabi Festival celebrated in Egbaland where Glo has partnered with the local community.

Lagos end of year music tagged "Greater Lagos Music fiesta" supported by Glo, spreading happiness and celebrating with the local community in Lagos. The iconic brand has also promoted the Lagos state ‎Eyo Festival , which is a major masquerade festival in Lagos, which has equally enjoyed Glo's support, further highlighting the company's commitment to Nigerian culture. ‎

In all, Glo's strategic marketing and promotion of these cultural festivals has proven that an individual's belief, such as Chief Adenuga's, can raise the bar of indigenous cultural practice and heritage on a global scale, reaching international audiences and attracting tourists from all corners of the world. This belief in Ojude-Oba has also created opportunities for cross-cultural exchange, fostering dialogue and understanding between different communities and cultures.‎