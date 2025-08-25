HexiaHealth Unveils Smart Healthcare Platform for Instant, Personalized, and Quality Affordable Care

There is a common narrative we often hear, whispering through hospital corridors, Sunday church groups, WhatsApp statuses, and candlelight vigils. “He was fine last week.” “I didn’t know it was that serious.” “They said he waited too long.” These words, soaked in grief, come too late after someone’s life ends from a condition that could have been treated or even prevented if only the signs had been caught early. This goes beyond a national crisis as it has become a global phenomenon, where people postpone doctor visits because they are too busy, scared, budget-constrained, or simply don’t know any better. Regardless of the reasons, the idea of “managing it later” has led thousands to a place where “later” never came.

According to a report from the Federal Ministry of Health on the National Maternal and Child Health, Nigeria records approximately 2,445 deaths daily among women and children alike, of which 70 percent are preventable with early intervention and easy access to quality healthcare. The World Health Organization (WHO) consistently highlights how non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like heart disease, stroke, cancer, and diabetes are leading causes of death, many of which are worsened by late detection and lifestyle factors. The truth is, despite the dedication of its professionals, our health system faces immense pressure. And for many Nigerians, particularly those in remote areas or struggling financially, access to timely, quality care remains a formidable barrier. The perception that an illness isn't serious or the sheer cost of healthcare often leads to critical delays.

It was this profound concern, the countless heartbreaking stories, and the undeniable need for a proactive solution that ignited the vision for HexiaHealth. Having witnessed firsthand the consequences of delayed care, the founder of HexiaHealth, Odunola Oyegade, an accomplished pharmacist and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry thought to profer an easily accessible, convenient solution to this dilemma. In her words,

I have spent decades in healthcare, and the recurring issue, the one that truly stirred my soul, was the preventable loss of lives. People wait too long, either out of fear of what may be discovered, lack of awareness, high cost of hospital care or simply because of being too busy.

ADVERTISEMENT

HexiaHealth was born out of pain and purpose with a deep desire to change that narrative, educate people on their health, make them more aware and bring affordable quality healthcare to busy individuals. We believe that everyone deserves the power to take control of their health, detect diseases early, and be empowered to live their lives to the fullest, she added.

HexiaHealth is more than a health tech solution; it is a personal health companion, powered by advanced artificial intelligence, and designed to put proactive healthcare directly into the hands of everyday people. This healthcare app is making quality healthcare accessible to everyone at minimal cost, and this is steadily transforming the often-challenging journey of health management into a seamless, convenient, empowering experience.

Speaking on the features of the app, Odunola highlighted the AI-powered Symptom Checker [for early disease detection], Telemedicine [enabling users quick access and direct connection to fully registered and licensed health professionals, mental health specialists, physiotherapists and nutritionist for consultations and diagnosis], and quick access to all your medical records.

In addition to that, the app also has integrated AI Wellness Checker [that tracks mental, respiratory, and cardiovascular health], e-Prescriptions with Home Delivery for Medications and Pill Reminders to support treatment adherence, an in-app blog for health education and wellness literacy, and 24/7 customer support. As a user on the HexiaHealth app, you can also find the nearest diagnostic center closest to you. Moreover, leveraging the app’s integrated health insurance provides users with several cost-effective benefits, including a specialist referral option where you get an official approval to see a cardiologist, dermatologist, orthopedic surgeon etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Nigerians in the diaspora, the app offers invaluable health support to their loved ones back home. You can subscribe on behalf of your parents and loved ones from thousands of miles away, while they explore the many benefits of using the HexiaHealth app. This provides peace of mind, knowing that your loved ones have access to quality, convenient, and affordable care, even when you can't be physically present.

HexiaHealth is fully compliant with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), ensuring user data is always secure and confidential. Its intuitive user interface makes it easy for users of all literacy levels to navigate the app seamlessly.