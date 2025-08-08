Hennessy partners with Tems to Champion African Women in Music, through the leading vibe initiative

Launching in Lagos, Nigeria, this event marks the beginning of a continent-wide movement to elevate African women in music.

Hennessy is proud to join two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and global phenomenon, Tems, to celebrate the launch of the Leading Vibe (LVI) Initiative in Lagos, Nigeria. Held on August 8th and 9th, the two-day event marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in Hennessy’s long-standing commitment to music and culture in Africa.

Inspired by Tems’s own journey in the music industry, the Leading Vibe Initiative aims to champion the next generation of female artists, producers, songwriters, and music professionals, increasing representation within all areas of music across the continent and beyond. With Hennessy as a lead partner, this ambitious programme kicks off with an immersive event in Lagos—Tems’s hometown—featuring curated workshops, networking moments and panel discussions, led by top-tier talent from across the global and African music industries.

I’m excited to partner with Hennessy in bringing this initiative to life, supporting talented young women in music as they find their voices, embrace their power, and shape the future of the industry across Africa and beyond, said Tems.

Born Temilade Openiyi, Tems rose to global prominence through a series of breakthrough moments that showcased her distinct sound and powerful voice. Her 2024 debut album, Born in the Wild, cemented her reputation as one of the most innovative and influential artists of her generation.

“Her vision, talent, and purpose align deeply with Hennessy’s legacy of championing those who push boundaries and redefine the world around them. We’re honored to support the Leading Vibe Initiative and to continue empowering African communities and cultures, said Vincent Montalescot, Hennessy Global Chief Marketing Officer.

Hennessy’s partnership with Tems builds on the brand’s decades-long history of supporting music and artistic expression globally and on the continent. From Hip-hop to Afrobeats and beyond, Hennessy continues to stand beside the artists and communities that shape culture. In Africa, the Maison has deepened its commitment through meaningful initiatives like In the Paint and now, with the Leading Vibe Initiative, is taking a focused step toward amplifying women’s voices in music.

With the Lagos launch as a powerful first step, the Leading Vibe Initiative will expand across Africa and globally - creating a cross-continental network of empowered women ready to shape the future of African music.

About Hennessy

Founded on Richard Hennessy's pioneering spirit and with a legacy of over 260 years, the brand spans over 160 countries, but remains rooted in the Charente region in France. Beyond its iconic cognacs, Hennessy embraces cultural collaborations, evidenced through its many partnerships with visionary artists from around the world. Over the years, Hennessy has worked with cultural icons in design, art, fashion and music to celebrate a diverse range of creativity to reflect the multi-faceted nature of the brand and to bring to life the Hennessy cognac’s versatility. Hennessy has been present for over a century on the African continent.For further information, serves and collaboration details, please visit Hennessy.com or follow @Hennessy on Instagram.

About Leading Vibe Initiative

The Leading Vibe Initiative is a groundbreaking platform founded by GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Tems to support, connect and amplify women in music across Africa. Born from Tems’ journey as a self-taught artist with a focus on driving change, the initiative offers training, mentorship, industry access, and community for women in music in Africa, while aiming to expand its reach in future editions. With a mission to close the gender gap in the music industry, the Leading Vibe Initiative builds pathways for women to rise. It’s a movement, it’s a network. It’s a wave built for women by women, from the continent to the world.

About Tems

Tems is a groundbreaking global phenomenon with over 90 award nominations—from the Grammys to the Oscars—and many wins including two Grammys, four BET awards, four NAACP Image awards, an ELLE UK Style, Billboard’s Women In Music Breakthrough Award and more. As the first African woman to notch five Billboard hits, she’s amassed over 5 billion streams worldwide across all platforms and 300M YouTube views. Tems has graced the various covers such as The Cut, Dazed, Essence, ELLE, GQ Hype, The Face, Sunday Times Style and more. Recognized in Time Magazine’s Next 100 and Forbes Africa 30 Under 30, she’s also been celebrated by industry titans like J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Beyoncé. It’s clear Tems’ influence stretches far beyond her record-breaking music.

For press inquiries, interviews, and assets, please contact:

Hennessy

Aïda-Marie Sall

Moet Hennessy Nigeria

Osato Evbuomwan

Leading Vibe Initiative

Joy Teddy

Senior PR & Marketing Manager, FOLA PR

