These 5 habits will increase your risk of getting a heart attack

When most people think of heart attacks, they picture a dramatic scene in a movie where a person is clutching their chest and collapsing suddenly.

But in real life, heart disease is often quiet, creeping up over time due to the little choices we make every day. The scary part is that a lot of these habits seem harmless on the surface.

So, if you're in your 20s, 30s, or beyond and think heart attacks are only for “older people,” think again. Here are five everyday habits that could be secretly damaging your heart and increasing your risk of a heart attack.

1. Sitting for long hours without moving

If you're the type who does movie marathons, sit in the office for hours or just spend the most part of your day sitting without moving, then you should be concerned. This is because sitting for extended periods slows down your circulation and reduces the amount of good cholesterol in your blood.

Over time, this leads to plaque buildup in your arteries, increasing your risk of heart disease. To fix this, ensure you get up and move every 30 minutes. Stretch, take a short walk, or just do a few jumping jacks. Your heart will thank you.

2. Skipping breakfast

That “I’m not a breakfast person” lifestyle might be hurting more than your stomach. Skipping breakfast has been linked to higher cholesterol levels, increased blood pressure, and a higher chance of developing diabetes, all of which raise your heart attack risk.

Plus, people who skip breakfast often overeat later, which leads to weight gain and more stress on the heart. You should try eating a simple breakfast.

3. Constant stress and bottling up emotions

You might be able to fake a smile, but your heart knows when you’re stressed out. Chronic stress triggers your body to release hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which raise your blood pressure and heart rate.

Over time, this constant strain can damage your blood vessels and increase the risk of a heart attack. And if you never talk about your feelings or seek support? That makes things worse.

4. Unhealthy Eating

You don’t have to be overweight to be at risk. Skinny people eat junk too. A diet high in processed foods, sugar, red meat, and fried snacks leads to higher levels of bad cholesterol and inflammation.

These are major contributors to clogged arteries and heart disease even if your weight seems “normal.” Balance is key. Eat more vegetables, fruits, nuts, lean proteins, and heart-healthy fats. Drink more water than soda. Treat junk food like a guest, not a roommate.

5. Smoking

Smoking, even occasionally, damages the lining of your arteries, lowers oxygen in your blood, and increases blood pressure. And no, vaping isn't better. Both habits significantly increase your chances of having a heart attack, especially when combined with other risk factors.

The best day to quit smoking is today. Seek support, use nicotine patches if needed, and remind yourself that your heart deserves a full, healthy life.

Which of these habits are you guilty of?