Glow Deposit Launches: Celebrating the Beauty and Glow of African Skin

With the anticipated release of its first product ‘Vacation Shimmer Oil,’ Glow Deposit sets a glowing standard for melanin skin.

Founded by Chidimma Esther Okia, a former nurse with a passion for beauty, the brand began with a simple desire to bring something different to a space where the beauty and tone of African skin have often been overlooked.

I trained as a nurse, she says. But I found myself drawn to makeup. I wanted to create something for African women. Something soft and radiant.

I want my daughter to take over Glow Deposit when I’m grey and old, she adds. Her vision is to build something lasting. A brand that feels personal, purposeful and made to evolve with the women it was created for.

The brand is more than a beauty label. It is a growing expression of care, softness and representation — built with African skin in mind and created to serve women everywhere. While it’s rooted in Africa, Glow Deposit is expanding into global markets including Canada, the UK, the US, and other international markets with the same intention it started with.

Its first product, ‘Vacation Shimmer Oil,’ launches May 5th, 2025. This product reflects the brand’s focus on skin-first beauty. Glow Deposit invites African women everywhere to experience intentional beauty that honors their skin.

Vacation Shimmer Oil: The Glow Experience

‘Vacation Shimmer Oil’ is a lightweight glow oil designed for African skin, with a finish that feels radiant and smooth. Whether worn alone or layered over makeup, it leaves the skin looking even, soft and naturally illuminated.

Why You’ll Love It:

Lightweight, non-greasy texture that melts into the skin

Buildable glow for subtle shine or a more defined finish

Formulated with a luxurious blend of jojoba oil, coconut oil, grapeseed oil, vitamin E, and more, this body shimmer nourishes your skin making it radiant, soft, and never greasy.

No grey cast, no stickiness — made to work with melanin skin tones

Suitable for both bare skin and full makeup glam

To mark the launch of Vacation Shimmer Oil on May 5th, 2025, join the Glow List today and get 15% off your first order. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to glow effortlessly—sign up at www.glowdeposit.com.

About Glow Deposit

Glow Deposit is a beauty brand offering high-performance makeup made with African women in mind. From inclusive tones to skin-conscious formulas, it exists to help women embrace their natural radiance effortlessly and unapologetically.