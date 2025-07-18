Gin Mare Brings a New Gin Culture To Nigeria

Gin Mare brought Mediterranean culture to Lagos last Wednesday, and Salma's was the perfect stage for the Nigerian debut.

The venue transformation was the first clue that something special was happening. Salma's looked like a Mediterranean coastal village, complete with fruit installations and herb-scented air that made guests forget they were in Victoria Island. The setup felt intentional and immersive.

The real revelation came with the first sip.

Gin Mare uses actual olives in its distillation process, along with rosemary, basil, and thyme sourced from Spanish coastal regions. The result creates an entirely different gin experience that's herby and fresh. When mixologists explained the olive component, curiosity quickly turned to genuine appreciation.

The guest list included Lagos tastemakers: entrepreneurs, lifestyle curators, and cocktail enthusiasts who recognize authentic quality. Their reactions throughout the evening told the real story.

What stood out was watching guests' faces during their first taste. You know that moment when someone tries something unexpected and genuinely good? That happened repeatedly throughout the night.

People wanted to understand where this comes from, not just what it tastes like, observed Oyinkansola Afolabi, Brand Manager for Gin Mare, noting the level of curiosity about Spanish heritage and the distillation process. That's when you know you've connected with a market that values authenticity.

Gin Mare is now available in Lagos, and based on Wednesday's reception, it's worth seeking out. Sometimes the city gets something genuinely new, and this appears to be one of those times.

Whenever you encounter Gin Mare on a menu, the recommendation is simple: order it. The Spanish coastal influence creates something different enough to justify space in any serious home bar.