From Smoky Pots to Family Stories: How Knorr and its Creators Encouraged Nigerians to ‘Jollof Their Way’ on World Jollof Day

Speaking on the impact of the campaign, Damilola Dania, Foods Demand Creation Lead, Unilever Nigeria Plc, said, At Knorr, we have always believed that food is more than what’s on the plate; it is culture, memory, and community. This year’s World Jollof Day showed that again in a powerful way. What we saw was that no two Jollof pots are the same, yet every single one carries meaning. That is the beauty of food — personal, cultural, and social all at once. We are proud to have supported all of these stories as the kitchen wingman, adding flavour to the stories that matter most.