From Cooking Pots to Party Spots: Power Oil’s Fresh Take on Living Well

When was the last time you thought about your cooking oil as more than just something in the pot? For most Nigerians, the focus is price, and “will it last till month-end?” But Power Oil is asking a different question: what if your oil could also power your lifestyle?

With its new Certified Healthy, Certified Fit movement, Power Oil is rewriting the story. It is saying: “The stew you cook with Power Oil Lite is Certified Healthy. And the steps you dance at an owambe, the jogging you squeeze in before work, or the thousand little Lagos treks you do daily are Certified Fit.”

According to Roland Akpe, Marketing Manager, Oils and Fats Portfolio at Tolaram, “It’s health, but in the most Nigerian way possible. No pressure. No unrealistic fitness demands. Just real life, fueled with smarter choices.”

The brand is unrolling lifestyle touchpoints that go beyond adverts. Think fitness-inspired pop-ups in malls, music-and-movement parties where health feels like fun, World Heart Day events, and the annual WalkHeartOn that always brings Nigerians together.

For a brand in a category often viewed as “ordinary,” Power Oil is creating culture. It is moving oil from kitchen commodity to a lifestyle badge. A badge you can literally wear with pride: Certified Healthy. Certified Fit.