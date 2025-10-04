This October, Indomie Instant Noodles is turning World Noodles Day into something bigger, bolder, and uniquely ours, World Indomie Day !

From October 4 to 6, the brand will be Celebrating All Indomie Lovers across Nigeria with exciting activities, market storms, family fun, and unforgettable moments. The biggest experience will be happening at Ikeja City Mall (ICM), Lagos , but Indomie lovers in other states won’t be left out, the wave of joy and connection is spreading nationwide!

For three days, Indomie is taking the love of noodles beyond the plate with music, games, special surprises, and star appearances. Whether you’re in Lagos or anywhere else in Nigeria, there’s something special waiting for you.

And here’s your chance to join in the fun: create a video using the iconic i love my Indomie jingle, post it on your social media, and you could win ₦100,000 cash . Yes, your love for Indomie will make you a winner!

World Indomie Day is here! Get ready for ultimate Indomie celebration!

Here’s what’s cooking:

Saturday – Family-friendly thrills kick off at ICM with the Upside Down House experience , with games and activities that will have everyone smiling.

Sunday – The main event explodes at ICM, Lagos , with celebrity guest Tomike Adeoye bringing her sparkle to the celebration.

Monday – The movement continues with live activations at malls, markets, junctions, and hot spots in Lagos and other Nigerian cities.

World Indomie Day is more than a celebration, it’s a nationwide movement of joy, bonding, and togetherness. So, grab your kids, friends, and family, and join the fun wherever you are.

Because nothing brings Nigeria together quite like Indomie!

