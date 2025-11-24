Inside the Dazzling Collaboration Between Polo Avenue and Anna-Karin Karlsson 

On Thursday, 20 November 2025, Polo Avenue hosted Swedish eyewear designer Anna-Karin Karlsson at the Polo Luxury Penthouse in Victoria Island, Lagos. It was her first official entry into the Nigerian market, and Polo Avenue, Nigeria’s leading fashion luxury retailer, is the exclusive partner bringing her world-renowned eyewear to Africa. The event brought together editors, stylists and fashion lovers for an intimate conversation about craftsmanship, creativity, heritage and the growth of luxury fashion in Nigeria.

As a guest at the press parley, I sat down with Anna-Karin Karlsson herself, as well as Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director of Polo Limited, to discuss the partnership, the future of fashion luxury retail in Nigeria, and the inspiration behind Anna-Karin’s bold designs. Polo Avenue has spent over a decade defining the luxury landscape in Nigeria. With a curated portfolio of more than 50 of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses, from Dolce & Gabbana and Versace to Balenciaga and Jimmy Choo, alongside a strong heritage in fine jewellery and horology under Polo Luxury , featuring icons such as Rolex, Cartier, and Chopard, Polo Avenue is widely seen as Nigeria’s most trusted home of luxury.

Bringing Anna-Karin Karlsson to Lagos is yet another step in strengthening that position and offering Nigerian consumers direct access to exclusive global pieces.



Below is our conversation with Anna-Karin Karlsson, Founder & Creative Director of AKK Eyewear, and Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director of Polo Limited.

L–R: Executive Director, Polo Limited, Ms. Jennifer Obayuwana, and Founder of Anna-Karin Karlsson Luxury Eyewear, Anna-Karin Karlsson, during the designer’s inaugural visit to Polo Avenue, Lagos, recently.

Your brand is known for bold, unique and expressive eyewear. How do you describe your design process?

I see everything as a vision, almost like a poem. Inspiration can come from anywhere, at any moment, so I sketch immediately. From the sketch, I move to technical drawings, and we go back and forth for a long time until I have a prototype. With my very first prototype, I literally slept with them. I need to live with each design before I approve production.

Your eyewear looks very different from traditional styles. Why did you choose this path?

I feel eyewear has become flat and one-dimensional. I never wanted to follow that path, and I wanted my pieces to feel emotional, bold and full of personality.

What’s the most unexpected thing you’ve been inspired by?

I once made a collection called No Monkey Business in 2019, inspired by a jungle theme. It was fun, playful and not like regular eyewear.

How do you want people to feel when they wear your eyewear?

I want them to feel something poetic and special. Eyewear is an accessory, yes, but it can also give a person confidence and presence.

This is your first time in Lagos. Has anything here inspired you creatively?

Yes, absolutely. I’ve visited a few Nigerian designers, and the boldness in the fashion here is inspiring. I feel like I’m on the right track, and I’m seeing things that align with what I love. It’s nice to feel like I’m not alone in my creativity.

You’ve always had a connection to Nigerians. Can you speak on that?

When I moved to London, I connected with Nigerians in school. I’m an “extra” person, and I love fancy things, so I naturally connected with them. I’m from Sweden, where the fashion ethos is “less is more”, but I’ve never followed that. Lagos feels familiar to me.

What should we expect next from the AKK brand? A little teaser?

I don’t usually give teasers, but I’m working on a BBC documentary and a big article with Vogue. I’m also exploring new ways to use diamonds and crystals in eyewear, including a few new diamond pieces.

I also spoke with Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director of Polo Limited, to discuss the partnership, the future of fashion luxury retail in Nigeria, and the inspiration behind Anna-Karin’s bold designs:

Why was it important for Polo Avenue to bring Anna-Karin Karlsson to Nigeria?

We’ve always wanted to put Nigeria firmly on the global map when it comes to luxury. Working with Anna is part of that vision. This is a new era for us as we’re bringing European luxury into Nigeria and blending it with our flair. It allows us to grow the market and give Nigerians easier access to top brands.

How do you plan to connect AKK eyewear with African luxury consumers?

Nigerians already love the brand. Anna-Karin plans to keep dressing Nigerian celebrities and influencers, and that will help more people discover the eyewear in a natural, organic way.

Why are partnerships like this important for Polo Avenue and for Nigeria?

Partnerships like ours with AKK speak to what the luxury industry is about. They inspire young and upcoming designers, they show what is possible, and they help raise the standard of fashion in Nigeria.

You hosted a session with Anna-Karin at the University of Lagos. Why was that important?

We wanted to keep things local and give back. Anna has so much experience, and we wanted young creatives in UNILAG to learn from her. It was more of a philanthropic effort to show them that she cares and that their dreams are valid.

You mentioned shared values between Polo Avenue and AKK. What are some of these values?

Integrity and craftsmanship, definitely. I’ve asked Anna before if she could reduce prices, but she never compromises on her materials. She brings in pieces from different parts of the world, and the quality is always top-tier. These are values we share at Polo: beauty, integrity, and respect for the craft.

Why choose Polo as AKK’s first and only Nigerian retail partner?

We met in Paris, and I told her Nigerians were already buying her pieces abroad. From there, we spoke about doing things properly in Nigeria. The plan is to work long-term, grow together, and create fresh, fashion-forward experiences for the Nigerian luxury market.

The Polo Avenue x Anna-Karin Karlsson event was a pivotal moment that showcased the significant growth of the Nigerian luxury market and highlighted the importance of strong partnerships in shaping its future.

For Polo Avenue, this collaboration reinforces its place as a leader in luxury fashion retail; for Anna-Karin Karlsson, it marks the beginning of a new relationship with a fashion-forward audience. And for Lagos, it was yet another reminder that the city is a key player and consumer in global luxury.

About Polo Avenue

