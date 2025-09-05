Exploring The Best Shopping, Food And Culture In Kuwait In 2025

The state of Kuwait is located at the head of the Persian Gulf and the northern edge of the Saudi Arabian peninsula, the region being the Middle East. Arabian culture prevails here, and the Arab-Islamic heritage is evident in daily life.

In Kuwait, you will find high-end luxury malls showcasing global brands, as well as traditional souks where you can purchase local spices, handicraft items, and genuine Arabian products. In the traditional souks, you will find unique accessories and gifts, souvenirs and regional delicacies. Wooden art for home decorations, Arabian perfume or Attar and intricate metalwork are popular items to buy.

You will find several fast-food restaurants in the city, but falafel and hummus are the popular staples of Kuwaiti cuisine. The traditional Kuwaiti meal consists of spiced rice combined with fish, meat, or shellfish. If you want to buy food items, then Kuwaiti sweets, dry fruits, and dates are available throughout the country.

The institution of ‘Diwaniyyah’, meaning a regular gathering of men, is at the heart of Kuwaiti culture. The gathering takes place in a tent or a separate room of the house. It is the time to talk, play games and enjoy refreshments.

To reach Kuwait by air, you can book tickets with Jazeera Airways. The low-cost airline operates flights to the Middle East, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Europe and Sri Lanka. It has grown to be the second national airline of the country.

Popular souks in Kuwait

Old Kuwait Souq Market

It is Kuwait’s oldest shopping place and is popular with both tourists and residents. It is situated in the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) area and has numerous retail units and shops. The souq derives its name from the ‘Kuwaiti Hospital’, which was previously built by the Kuwaiti government. During the festive season of Eid, the whole market is decorated with lights, and you can admire the beauty of the old souk. You can get quality products and negotiate to get the best prices.

Souk Al Watiya

It is the best place if you want to buy gold and other gems. You will find several gold shops selling beautiful and intricate jewellery. Gold jewellery is available in 21k and 22k in Arabic and Kuwaiti designs. Besides this, you will also find shops selling groceries, shoes, garments, and more. The small but high-quality cafes make it a popular place to shop and spend time.

Souk Al-Mubarakiya

It is an old and traditional souq in Kuwait and is the top place to buy Kuwaiti souvenirs. The market is 200 years old and was damaged during the Iranian invasion in 1990. Here, you can shop for perfumes, costumes, antiques and more. You will also find gold shops, vegetable shops, grocery stores, fish and meat shops and date shops. You can spend time at the cafes near the souq after shopping. The restaurants located here are known for the best Indian and Arabic food. The two mini museums here are very popular with tourists.

Kuwait Flea Market or Friday Market

In Kuwait, the flea markets are very popular as they provide a unique shopping experience. One of the markets is located in the Al-Rai district in Kuwait. Locals come to this market to buy authentic items. It is a perfect market to shop for second-hand items, be it carpets, furniture, clothes and more. In this market, there is ample space for bargaining, and you can get items at lower prices.

Best malls in Kuwait

The Avenues

It is the largest and most lavish mall in Kuwait and was established in 2007. It offers local as well as international brands, boutiques and many dining options. It provides a world-class retail experience to the visitors. The mall is known for its amazing architecture, vast spaces, outdoor courtyard and canals and beautifully designed components. There are also several entertainment options here, like cinemas and spacious areas for events. You will find toy shops here, and it is the best place to purchase gifts for your kids.

Marina World

It covers an area of 30,589 square meters and offers several retail, entertainment and dining options. As it is located near the sea coast, it offers a laid-back atmosphere and picturesque views. There are many bookshops here and you can find Arabic and English books. In the mall, there are around 165 shops, 81 dining options, 10 cafes, 194 brand stores, and 5 entertainment areas. If you are looking for fashion boutiques, books or want to relax, then you must visit this mall.

Kuwait Magic Shopping Mall

It is located in the heart of the city and is known for its entertainment zones. It offers a wide range of shops like fashion, electronics, accessories and beauty. It offers many attractions for families, such as entertainment zones, an indoor amusement park, and a food court. It is the best place if you want to spend the day with your friends and family. Different entertainment zones are the Magic Bowling Alley, Virtual Reality zone, Indoor Family Entertainment Centre, and Arcade Gaming Zone.

Kuwait showcases Middle Eastern art and culture, attracting visitors from all over the world. It is renowned for its traditional souqs that sell antiques, jewellery, handcrafted items and more. Here, you will find art made of wood, like towers, coasters, camels and artistic Arabic calligraphy wood decor. You will also find miniature shields made from wood and sold as souvenirs in the markets.

The traditional perfume or Attar is one of the best souvenirs to buy from Kuwait. However, you should look for perfumes made in Kuwait, as several perfumes are being sold in the market. The most popular Kuwaiti perfume brands are Fragrance Kitchen and Abdul Samad al Quraishi.

