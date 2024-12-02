Reflecting on NTUKE 2024: A Vibrant Celebration of Talent, Connections, and Opportunities

The Nigerian Talent, UK Educated (NTUKE) event, hosted by the Graduate Guidance Group (G3), returned for its fifth edition this year, delivering an impactful experience from October 17th to 19th, 2024. Growing into one of the most anticipated career fairs and networking platforms in Nigeria, NTUKE 2024 brought together UK-educated graduates, prospective students, employers, and top UK universities to foster meaningful connections and conversations. This year’s event was nothing short of extraordinary, featuring dynamic gatherings that left lasting impressions on all who attended.

Setting the Stage: British Residence Reception, October 17 The NTUKE journey began with an exclusive reception at the British Residence in Lagos on Thursday, October 17. This elegant gathering set the tone for the main event, bringing together key stakeholders, sponsors, and partners. The evening was a celebration of the strong UK- Nigerian educational and professional ties, featuring conversations around how a UK education equips individuals with the skills, resilience, and confidence needed in today’s global workforce.

This gathering provided a unique platform to engage with alumni and employers while highlighting the incredible potential of UK-educated talent to shape the Nigerian workforce, and the impact being made by Chevening scholarship programme sponsored by the UK government. The evening’s conversations revolved around how the UK’s educational system equips individuals with the skills, resilience, and confidence needed to thrive in today’s global workforce. The excitement that built during this event carried through to Saturday, where expectations ran high for the NTUKE Career Fair and Networking Event.

The Main Event: NTUKE Career Fair & Networking, October 19 On Saturday, October 19, NTUKE 2024 truly came to life at Eko Hotel & Suites. The vibrant atmosphere was fueled by a shared eagerness to explore career opportunities, make connections, and discuss the future of work in Nigeria. With over nine UK universities, UK alumni, employers, and over a hundred attendees, the event provided a rich blend of networking, learning, and career-building activities.

The day kicked off with a Networking Breakfast moderated by Joy Ojeifo, G3’s Nigeria Country Manager, where the theme of “Building Resilience & Staying Motivated: Strategies for Thriving in a Fast-Paced Workspace” was explored in depth. Joy led a lively conversation with inspiring speakers who shared personal and professional insights into maintaining resilience and motivation in today's dynamic workplace. The discussion sparked new ideas on navigating the

fast-evolving professional world, work-life balance, and career growth. The audience heard from Emuobo Majemite on his corporate experiences as a lawyer and from Hannah Bere on being a Tech Founder and managing teams.

At the breakfast event, the prestigious University of Nottingham presented the International Alumni Ambassador Award for 2024 to Mrs. Tobi Odukoya. Selected from a pool of around 1,000 global volunteers, Tobi was honored for her dedication in building strong partnerships and fostering valuable relationships. Her tenacity and commitment made her stand out, earning her this well-deserved recognition.

A Collaborative Success: Thanking Our Partners and Sponsors NTUKE 2024’s success was made possible by the unwavering support of our partners and sponsors. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to: UK universities for support and presence

The British Government, represented by Chevening, for their invaluable collaboration and support.

The British Council for being a steadfast partner in bridging the UK-Nigerian education gap and fostering talent development.

Nigerian employers and training organizations, in particular Jobberman and Purelife for their sponsorship

Education and Careers exhibition Attendees were treated to an exhibition of UK universities and employers where they could get first hand feedback personal development and career opportunities. These esteemed UK institutions enriched NTUKE with their insights and support, offering students first-hand guidance on UK admissions and scholarship opportunities: University of Birmingham

Birmingham City University

University of Bradford

University of East Anglia

University of Edinburgh

Nottingham Trent University

University of Nottingham

Newcastle University

Queen's University Belfast

Purelife Health Our dedicated sponsor, Purelife, played a key role in supporting NTUKE 2024. As a leader i health and wellness, Purelife offers integrative pharmacy solutions that put patient care at the forefront. Their contributions significantly enhanced the event experience, aligning with their mission of delivering excellence in health and wellness. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to the participating Employer Organizations that contributed to the event’s success: Jobberman

Purelife

One Acre Fund

Lonadek Global Services

BYP Network

TenderDexta

Salesville Properties

Initiative for Education and Development (IDEE)

Fatoa Associates Nig. Ltd

Each organization played an essential role in creating opportunities for graduates to network and discuss career possibilities in Nigeria and beyond.

Breakout sessions were another major highlight of the day: Jobberman , one of our key partners, led a session on; Positioning Yourself for Success: CV Tips and Tricks. This interactive workshop equipped attendees with practical tools and strategies to craft compelling CVs that stand out in a competitive job market.

Thriving in Nigeria – insights from UK alumni Moderated by Mrs Tobi Odukoya, this breakout session brought together insights from UK alumni on their transition back to Nigeria and their tips for fellow UK alumni to thrive. The session brought insights from Kabiru Abass (Uni of Birmingham), Taka Kpanja (Newcastle University) and Victor Ekwueme (University of Nottingham).

G3’s own Director, Emma Tayou, hosted the highly anticipated Scholarship Session, where she provided detailed guidance on securing scholarships for UK education empowering aspiring students with the knowledge and resources they need to pursue their academic dreams.

Looking Ahead: NTUKE's Impact and what’s next NTUKE 2024 was not just another career fair; it was a celebration of connections, resilience, an the endless possibilities that come from merging UK education with the Nigerian professional landscape. For those who could not attend, the event served as a reminder of the critical role international education plays in shaping tomorrow’s workforce

As G3, we continue to fulfill our mission of connecting people and opportunities. Our work does not end with NTUKE 2024. We remain dedicated to supporting aspiring students through admissions, visa application, and arrival support for their studies abroad. We also curate an share career opportunities to benefit graduates across Africa and we are proud to have been part of shaping the careers of so many bright individuals.

