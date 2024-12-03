Pulse Fiesta 2024: Get ready to rock with Ruger, Peruzzi & Other Heavyweights

The final days of the year often serve as a period to unwind and take stock of the preceding 300+ days. Here at Pulse, we are very keen on taking stock and introspection, but we also understand that "all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy".

Enter Pulse Fiesta , a festival of fun set to hold on Sunday, Dec 8, 2024, at Queens Park, Victoria Island, Lagos on December 8th at 3PM prompt.

Pulse Fiesta offers you the opportunity to rock with your absolute faves including;

RUGER

The “Toma Toma” crooner had an explosive 2024 with back-to-back hits including Luv Again, Make Way, Bae Bae, POE, and Romeo Must Die amongst others.

Ruger also teamed up with singer, BNXN to drop the much-acclaimed joint EP, RnB, which housed a number of his hits for the year.

Ruger, popular for his electric stage performances, is set to bring all that energy to the Pulse Fiesta stage, and you don’t wanna miss it.

PERUZZI

The former DMW signee recently released the inspirational tune, Jah Love, featuring Olamide Baddo, and it has received positive reviews.

Known for his expansive vocals and energy on stage, Peruzzi will be live at Pulse Fiesta performing some of his biggest hits like Majesty, Hypertension, Gunshot, Lagbaja, Somebody Baby and many others.

Candy Bleakz

The “Wale” crooner will be bringing her street energy to the Pulse Fiesta stage. If you’re a fan of Ladies Dragon, as Candy often refers to herself, don’t be caught anywhere else on Sunday.

Taves

Wanna find out what Taves told Folake in Eleyele? Well, come find out as Taves will be performing some of his biggest hits on the Pulse Fiesta stage.

Dwin, The Stoic

For the loverboys and lovergirls, the Master of Ballads will be serenading y’all at Pulse Fiesta. Get ready to swoon as Dwin belts out smooth vocals with songs like Ifunanyam, Streets and others.



Alongside these amazing performers, we’ll also have the biggest Hype Kings and Queens in the industry on ground. Get ready to party with Toby Shang, M.I.A the Action Queen, and Rooboy!



Also, there’ll be other fun activities including eating competitions, games, speed dating, pop-up shops and many more.

