Ace comedian receives 2016 Flytime Appreciation Award

It is very rare that you see Basketmouth, the comedian best known for his killer punch lines and fast talking jabs, be stunned into complete silence. This is the exact scene that the audience at the 2016 Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged concert were treated to on December 23rd at Eko Convention Centre.

It all started when Basketmouth was tricked onto the stage by his longtime friend and comedic partner, Bovi, to help present five iPhone 7’s as part of the Baba Ijebu giveaway. They were up to their usual tricks when giving away the items, the two even managed to “win” two of the iPhones for themselves.

However it was after the giveaway when a video montage of Basketmouth’s loved ones and colleagues started playing on the screens that the comedic genius was stunned into silence. Basketmouth was treated to praises from Bovi, Elsie Okpocha (his wife), Ayona Trimnell, Ali Baba and many more.

The Flytime Appreciation award was presented by Mr. Femi Otedola, Chairman Forte Oil, to Basketmouth, who congratulated the comedian and asked when he would be listing his company shares, so that he could buy.

A very emotional and teary-eyed Basketmouth, then received a standing ovation from the crowd, and was at a loss of words for about 2 minutes before thanking his loyal fans.

Asked about the importance of the award, Mr. Cecil Hammond, President of Flytime Promotions, said “I am very happy we could appreciate Basketmouth and surprise him in a room filled with his loyal fans. At Flytime, we believe it is important to appreciate people when they are here so as to encourage them to do more and make more strides within their industry.”

Basketmouth

2016 Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged was an epic night with performances by P- Square, Wizkid, Olamide, DavidO, Tekno, Falz, Kiss Daniel, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Runtown, Harrysong, Omawumi, Waje, Sheyi Shay, Koker, Lola Rae, Moelogo and Mayorkun.