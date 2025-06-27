Eagle Aromatic Schnapps Honours Tradition Across Three Cultural Festivals This Ileya Season

When it comes to grand cultural pageantry in Nigeria, the Ojude Oba Festival is in a league of its own. Held in the heart of Ijebu Ode, this annual celebration brings together indigenes of Ijebuland and visitors from far and wide to pay tribute to the revered monarch, His Royal Majesty Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona (Ogbagba II), Awujale of Ijebuland.