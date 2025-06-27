Eagle Aromatic Schnapps Honours Tradition Across Three Cultural Festivals This Ileya Season

A Royal Salute at the Iconic Ojude Oba Festival.
Eweso Omo Alare!!!
When it comes to grand cultural pageantry in Nigeria, the Ojude Oba Festival is in a league of its own. Held in the heart of Ijebu Ode, this annual celebration brings together indigenes of Ijebuland and visitors from far and wide to pay tribute to the revered monarch, His Royal Majesty Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona (Ogbagba II), Awujale of Ijebuland.
From the regal horse parades of the age-grade regberegbe groups, to the colourful traditional attire and heartfelt homage to the Awujale, it was a glorious display of unity, pride, and cultural depth.
Swipe through to relive the unforgettable moments from the Ojude Oba Festival - a rich tapestry of heritage, honour, and harmony.
Stay tuned for the final leg of our Ileya cultural journey in Part 3.
