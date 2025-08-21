Don Julio Expands Luxury Tequila Portfolio in Nigeria with the Grand Launch of Reposado and Blanco Variants

Don Julio, the world's leading premium tequila, luxuriously expanded its esteemed presence in the Nigerian market with the grand launch of its Reposado and Blanco variants on July 26th. This strategic introduction aims to reposition tequila from a casual shot to a sophisticated spirit embodying intentionality, craftsmanship, and earned celebration, attracting high-net-worth individuals, cultural tastemakers, and trendsetters.

We are incredibly proud to officially introduce Don Julio Reposado and Blanco to the Nigerian market, said Kemi Longe, Portfolio Director Reserve, Diageo South, West & Central Africa. Our highly immersive launch event reaffirms Don Julio’s commitment to delivering unparalleled tequila experience to Nigerian tastemakers and luxury seekers. Don Julio is set to create a new legacy of celebration, one that is truly earned, savored, and deeply integrated into Nigeria's sophisticated lifestyle. We are excited to see how these new variants become a definitive part of our consumers' celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly launched variants offer distinct profiles designed for diverse preferences. Don Julio Blanco is characterized by its crisp agave flavor with hints of citrus, presenting a pure, unaged expression suitable for vibrant cocktails or a clean sip. Don Julio Reposado, aged for eight months in American white oak barrels, features a golden amber hue and a smooth finish, delivering notes of chocolate, vanilla, and light spice, making it ideal for sipping neat or on the rocks.

A curated mix of fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment figures who resonate with discerning tastes including Chioma Ikokwu, Uche Montana, Sheggz, Sooj, and Efe Tommy were an integral part of the launch. Their participation authentically reinforced the event's central theme of monumental celebration and legacy, inviting a wider audience to experience the world of Don Julio.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event’s highlight was the official brand presentation, leading to the ceremonial unveiling of the Don Julio Reposado and Blanco variants, marking their grand arrival in the Nigerian market. Throughout the evening, guests raised elegant tequila toasts, celebrating shared successes and the refined enjoyment of Don Julio. The atmosphere was further elevated by captivating entertainment, featuring celebrity DJ Consequence, creating a vibrant and truly memorable celebration for guests.

This grand event marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's elite social scene, positioning Don Julio as a leader in delivering sophisticated lifestyle experiences. Don Julio will continue to shape Nigeria's celebratory future, inviting individuals to discover the unmatched craft and distinction of Reposado and Blanco.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, follow Don Julio @DonJulioTequila #DonJulioReposadoinLagos and #DonJulioBlancoinLagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

About Don Julio

Don Julio Tequila is a premium tequila crafted with unwavering devotion to quality and authenticity. More than just a spirit, Don Julio embodies the essence of "Earned Celebration" is the perfect accompaniment for acknowledging life's significant milestones and achievements. With a rich heritage rooted in craftsmanship, Don Julio invites individuals to savor moments of true success with sophistication and genuine appreciation.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Cîroc, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio and The Singleton. Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com.