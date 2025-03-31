Defying Odds: How Omowonuola Agbabiaka's Innovative Spirit Built a Thriving Event Planning Legacy

A truly remarkable event isn’t just about aesthetics but about creating moments that leave a lasting impression. At the centre of these unforgettable experiences is Omowonuola Agbabiaka, ‘The Architect’ behind Love & Harmony Events, an events company known for creating beautiful celebrations and corporate events across Nigeria and beyond. Over the past decade, she has combined creativity with meticulous execution, building one of Nigeria’s most sought-after event planning brands.

Omowonuola’s journey started in the structured world of accounting and project management, where she sharpened her attention to detail and financial discipline. "While I thrived in numbers and timelines, I felt a stronger pull toward creating meaningful experiences" she recalls as her transition into event planning which happened unexpectedly while still in university. She helped friends coordinate their weddings from abroad, assisting with color schemes and logistics. What started as a favour quickly became a passion. By 2013, she had incorporated event planning into a business training program, leading to the launch of a Facebook page that would later grow into her brand.

While working in the oil and gas industry, she spent her free time refining her vision for the business. A defining moment came in 2014 when she planned a colleague’s wedding for free. "It was intense but deeply fulfilling solidifying my decision to make event planning my career," she says. By March 2015, Love & Harmony Events was officially registered, setting the stage for a decade of growth and transformation.

Love & Harmony Events has evolved from intimate gatherings to large-scale international celebrations, all while maintaining a commitment to quality and strategic growth. "Success wasn’t just about planning events, it was about building a structured system," Omowonuola explains. "I had to standardize processes, build a specialized team, and establish strong vendor relationships early on." By focusing on well-curated projects that aligned with her vision, she positioned the company for long-term success.

Budgeting plays a crucial role in executing high-impact events, and Omowonuola’s financial background gives her an edge. "A well-managed budget isn’t a limitation—it’s a tool that fuels creativity," she shares. Her milestone-based budgeting approach ensures that financial decisions align with key creative phases, balancing cost efficiency with innovative execution.

Beyond logistics and design, Love & Harmony Events is about creating meaningful, emotionally resonant experiences. One of the most memorable weddings she planned was for a bride grieving the recent loss of her father. "She was torn between celebrating love and mourning loss. Every decision felt overwhelming," Omowonuola recalls. "We found ways to honor his memory—a reserved seat with his favorite flower, a photo wall of cherished moments, and a heartfelt toast in his honor. Seeing her find joy in the moment made it all worthwhile."

Event planning comes with its fair share of challenges from unpredictable weather to last-minute vendor issues. But for Omowonuola, handling challenges is about mindset. "As a leader, you must project calm because your team takes cues from you. The key is decisive action, clear communication, and finding solutions within constraints," she says. Every setback is met with resilience and problem-solving, ensuring clients always feel at ease.

As Love & Harmony Events celebrates its 10-year milestone, Omowonuola reflects on what "Accelerating Action" means to her. "It’s about shifting from overanalyzing to executing with confidence. It’s about identifying priorities, eliminating obstacles, and making smart decisions under pressure. Perfection isn’t always possible, but intelligent problem-solving is." She recalls an incident where an international shipment of custom décor was delayed just days before a high-profile wedding. "We had to act fast. Within hours, we sourced alternatives locally, adjusted the design, and delivered a flawless event. The key was staying ahead of the problem instead of reacting to it."

Omowonuola believes long-term success in event planning requires a mix of technical expertise and emotional intelligence. "Many clients have a vision but struggle to articulate it. Listening beyond words—understanding their emotions, personalities, and unspoken expectations—is the key to exceeding their imagination." Her ability to connect deeply with clients has turned first-time engagements into long-term relationships. "Technical skill may get you the first client, but emotional intelligence keeps them coming back. Understanding people’s needs, even the ones they don’t say out loud is what builds lasting trust."

As Love & Harmony Events enters its next chapter, Omowonuola Agbabiaka is focused on expanding her brand’s reach, embracing innovation, and continuing to create experiences that leave a lasting impact.

Learn more about Love & Harmony Events by visiting www.lheventsng.com and following them on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at their latest celebrations.