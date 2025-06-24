Countries where legal drinking age is less than 18

In a lot of countries, the legal drinking age is 18. But did you know that there are some countries where people younger than 18 are legally allowed to buy and drink alcohol? Well, here is a list of these countries and their minimum drinking age.

1. Burkina Faso - 13 years

In Burkina Faso, teenagers as young as 13 can legally buy alcohol. In this African country, there is no national age restriction for off-premise alcohol sales which means teenagers can legally buy at just 13.

But then, this has had consequences on Burkina Faso as it ranks high in years of life lost due to alcohol-related causes

2. Central African Republic - 15 years

In the Central African Republic, anyone 15 or older can legally buy alcohol from shops. The most popular alcohol sold in this country include locally brewed beer, palm wine, banana wine.

3. Barbados - 16 years

Barbados is an eastern Caribbean island. It is also part of an independent British commonwealth nation. This country currently does not have a legal drinking age but by law, it’s illegal to sell or serve any alcoholic beverage to a person younger than 16.

It is said that the president is trying to increase it to 18.

4. Austria, Belgium, Cuba, Denmark, Dominica, Georgia, Germany, Luxembourg, Panama, Serbia, Switzerland - 16 years

While all of these countries have their minimum legal drinking age at 16, Germany stands out as teenagers as young as 14 can drink beer and wine publicly with a guardian. Also, drinking of spirits starts from age 18.

5. Malta - 17 years

In Malta, you can start buying alcohol legally from the age of 17. It is said to be a rare case where the limit sits between the more common 16 and 18 thresholds.