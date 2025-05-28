Coronation Gallery Exhibition 2025 Champions the Future of African Art as Legacy, Wealth, and Culture

The Coronation Art Gallery was established as a platform designed to showcase the continent’s artistic brilliance and ignite meaningful conversations about art, wealth, and legacy.

Established under the visionary leadership of Coronation Group Chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, the gallery embodies a shared personal and institutional belief: that art is meant to be seen, shared, and used as a powerful tool to shift perspectives and preserve cultural heritage.

Since opening its doors, the gallery has curated impactful exhibitions that bring rare private collections into the public eye, offering art lovers the chance to engage with works they might not otherwise encounter.

Why Coronation Started This Journey

The Coronation Art Gallery was born from a powerful idea: that African art deserves a global stage. Inspired by Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede’s passion for cultural development, shaped by the influence of his parents, who were instrumental figures in Nigeria’s cultural scene, Coronation created a space where African creativity, tradition, and talent could be seen, celebrated, and invested in.

Coronation believes that art is not just for admiration; it is a catalyst for wealth creation, an asset class in its own right, and a bridge that connects generations. Every exhibition that Coronation hosts continues to uphold this belief, each unique yet rooted in the same enduring values.

2024: Honouring Visionary Women in the Art World

Last year, Coronation turned the spotlight on a group of exceptional individuals: 13 remarkable female collectors whose private collections reflect the richness and diversity of Nigerian art. These women—lawyers, consultants and wealth advisors have long championed the value of African art, curating extensive and culturally significant collections often behind the scenes.

Their actions, though quiet, have been influential. Collectors like Adia Sowho, Bimpe Nkontchou, and Dudun Peterside have preserved African heritage, supported African artists, and demonstrated that art can be a profound form of generational wealth.

By celebrating them, Coronation not only recognised their impact but also made a bold statement about gender inclusivity in art and finance.

The 2024 exhibition featured masterpieces from renowned artists such as Victor Ehikhamenor, Ndidi Emefiele, and Tony Nsofor, with a total collection value exceeding ₦451 million—a clear reflection of both artistic and investment potential.

Last year's exhibition drew key dignitaries, including the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, and notable industry leaders like Gbenga Oyebode and Femi Okunsanya, underscoring the exhibition’s cultural and economic significance.

Catch up on all the highlights from last year’s exhibition here.

What to Expect in 2025: From Visionary Women to Custodians of Art

This year, Coronation expands its lens to focus on a broader group: the custodians of art—collectors and art patrons whose thoughtful acquisitions and sustained support of the arts ecosystem help preserve and grow African cultural heritage. These are individuals whose love for art goes beyond personal interest. They are stewards of legacy, helping to nurture the creative economy and shape how African stories are told and remembered.

The 2025 exhibition will celebrate the people behind the masterpieces, those who see art not only as beauty but also as a powerful force for good, both economically and socially, as well as historically. It is a continuation of Coronation’s mission to connect culture with capital, demonstrating how collecting art can serve as a tool for financial independence and cultural continuity.

Art as an Investment: Bridging Culture and Capital

Coronation understands the deep connection between art and wealth creation. Art has long served as a store of value, growing in appreciation and offering both emotional and financial returns. We are seeing a rising interest in fractional ownership of physical art, which allows more people to invest in high-value works with lower entry costs.

Global platforms like Masterworks have already demonstrated the viability of this model, and with Nigeria being one of Africa’s leading fintech hubs, we anticipate local innovations in this space. Coronation's role, however, remains clear: to promote the art ecosystem -the intrinsic value of art itself, artists, collectors, the contribution of patrons, as well as the extrinsic value of art to culture and wealth alike.

Visit the Gallery

The Coronation Art Gallery in Victoria Island, Lagos, remains open to the public, even after the exhibition, offering artists, enthusiasts, collectors, and the curious a chance to experience African art at its full depth and beauty.

The gallery space located at 10 Amodu Ojikutu Street, VI Lagos offers a space to reflect, connect, and be inspired.

Art as Legacy, Wealth, and Identity

Coronation believes that when it promotes African art, it not only helps its clients and partners build sustainable wealth but also preserves African culture and heritage.

Through every brushstroke, sculpture, and canvas, African artists are creating stories that deserve to be seen, preserved, and celebrated.

As Coronation launches its Art Gallery Exhibition on the 29th of May, it does so with purpose and a renewed commitment to culture, because art is not just a reflection of who we are, but a beacon of who we can become.