Coalition For Cruelty Free Africa Continue to Protest to End Dog and Cat Meat Trade and Animal Sacrifices

Coalition for Cruelty Free Africa (CFCFA), in collaboration with international animal protection groups, strongly condemns the barbaric Dog and Cat Meat Trade and Animal Sacrifices that are taking place everyday in countries such as China, Africa especially in Togo, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Zambia, Tanzania, Congo, Uganda Cameroon, Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, India, and Southeast Asia.

These acts of horrific cruelty and abuse continue despite increasing global opposition and awareness. Particularly during the summer months, regions such as Yulin in China, Evala in Togo, Ogun in Nigeria, and Boknal in Korea witness a tragic surge in the mass slaughter of dogs, cats, and other animals for consumption and and barbaric animal sacrifices with the theft of pets and horrifying methods of torture, including animals being torn apart while still alive.

The World Health Organization warns against the dog and cat meat trade as it poses a serious global public health risks from deadly diseases such as Rabies Cholera and other fatal diseases, yet these warnings continue to be ignored and Animals and People continue to be killed.

China is the world's largest dog meat market, with 97,000 TONS of Dogs and cats TORTURED SLAUGHTERED each year. Investigations have exposed an epidemic of dog thefts from devastated Pet owners.

Although there is a Ban on the Dog and Cat Meat Trade in Korea the sickening Boknal still goes ahead with countless dogs being slaughtered.

Nigeria is the third largest consumer of dog meat globally. Mass slaughter at Ogun, where innocent animals are sacrificed in brutal outdated practices are ongoing despite growing opposition and protests by compassionate Nigerians who are demanding an end to these barbaric practices.

Togo continues to exploit tourists in the guise of Evala where countless animals are slaughtered in the name of so called culture.

The recent adoption of the

"One Health" agreement at the World Health Assembly 78 emphasized the crucial link between human and animal health and the need to stop exploitation of Animals and treat them with compassion.

Yet the global community must do more to turn these principles into action.

CFCFA, alongside other global organisations, are calling on all nations to outlaw the Dog and Cat meat trade and Animal Sacrifices. Take immediate action to Stop wildlife/ animal trafficking and to implement and enforce strict animal protection laws.

Together, we must take a stand against animal cruelty and uphold global standards of health, compassion, humanity, and ethical responsibility

For further information on the campaign and projects please visit https://www.coalitionforcrueltyfreeafrica.com/

Natasha Choolun

Mobile 07732396574